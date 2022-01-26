The province is looking to sell the former Stewart Memorial Home in Tyne Valley.
The building was originally constructed back in 1963 as a hospital, with an expansion being built in 1981. After the province closed the hospital in 2013, the building was being used as a long-term care home. The home was closed when the new manor in Tyne Valley opened in 2018 after the province determined in 2013 the building would require significant repairs to continue to operate as a long-term care facility.
Afterwards, the property was declared surplus by the province.
In 2018, a Request for Proposal (RFP) was issued for non-profit organizations so the property could be re-purposed for community use.
At the time, the Stewart Memorial Hospital Foundation had expressed interested with plans to use the building as a community care facility.
“While there was no successful bid at the time, the province continued to work with the Stewart Memorial Hospital Foundation on the viability of re-purposing the building,” said a spokesperson for the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure (DTI) in an email. “In November 2021, the Foundation notified the community as well as the province that they had decided not to pursue their interest in the property. Therefore, DTI has re-issued an open RFP for the property.”
The RFP states the building will be sold ‘as is’, including any loose furniture and equipment still inside.
Many of the systems inside are original to the building and approaching their life expectancy. There was a boiler replaced in 2010 and 2011 as well a fuel tank in 2012. In 2013, modifications were made to emergency exits, improvements to fire safety elements and renovations to the dining area.
Repairs to fix damage as a result of vandalism that occurred after the building was vacated in 2018 will be the responsibility of the property’s new owner.
A Hazardous Materials Assessment done in March 2017 identified asbestos in floor tiles and in other places as well as lead in paint and panels and other suspect materials.
The RFP also states submitted proposals ‘must provide assurances that the property will be used and not left to deteriorate’.
“Removal of the hazardous materials would be a part of that plan,” clarified the DTI spokesperson.
Proposals should include criteria like a summary of previous experience with similar development of end use properties, the economic and social benefit to the local community, viability of the proposal and public support for the proposal.
Final approval will come from the Executive Council.
Interested for-profit parties looking to purchase the Stewart Memorial Home have until noon Feb. 15 to submit their proposals.
