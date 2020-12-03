Janet Charchuk was very excited to be on the floor of the Legislative Assembly on Nov. 19 when a private members bill for the province to observe World Down Syndrome Day was tabled.
The bill was brought forward by Hal Perry, MLA for Tignish-Palmer Road.
“I knew Hal for a long time, and I couldn’t believe that he was doing that,” she said. “To have a bill for World Down Syndrome Day, I thought that was pretty awesome.”
World Down Syndrome Day is observed internationally on March 21, a date which was chosen specifically because it represents the triplication of the 21st chromosome. PEI is now the second jurisdiction in Canada to have a day designated toward Down Syndrome awareness. Approximately one in every 781 Canadians are born with Down Syndrome, and there are an estimated 45,000 Canadians with Down’s Syndrome.
Ms Charchuk, who has Down Syndrome herself, is an advocate for promoting awareness about the genetic disorder because she wants to make a difference in the lives of people with Down Syndrome. She said she wants to help them live the best lives they can with the right support.
Mr Perry wanted Ms Charchuk to be at the tabling because he knows of her capabilities, her advocacy, and her expertise.
“Janet is an amazing individual, I have so much respect for her, for her abilities to take on challenges and overcome them,” he said. “She has been a great advocate for individuals with Down Syndrome, and just intellectual challenges for many years. I’ve seen Janet in 4H where she won multiple communication competitions, she’s also a motivational speaker, I’ve heard her at many functions. She’s hosted many events, and every day she amazes me with her tenacity and her determination.”
Prior to tabling the bill, Ms Charchuk was asked about her experiences with Down Syndrome, including what she would like people to know about herself, some of the barriers she’s faced and overcome, and if there was anything the provincial government could be doing to better support Islanders and their families who are living with Down Syndrome.
“I think you guys could use your money to maybe help with supportive and affordable housing,” she said, which got a ‘Hear, hear!’ from some MLAs. “And inclusive education in schools, support for employment, to help with job coaches and stuff like that so we can learn to do the job and do it well.”
Along with being an advocate for Down Syndrome, Ms Charchuk is the Canadian representative for the organization Down Syndrome International, and has been the keynote speaker for conferences in Trinidad and Tobago, hosted by the Down Syndrome Family Network. These conferences were eye opening not only for Ms Charchuk, but for her mother, Jackie, as well.
“It was really quite something to be with families who are just fighting to hire a teacher and rent a space to have their kids go during the day,” said Jackie. “She (Janet) was speaking as someone who’s been through an inclusive environment and was educated. Their kids are not even being taught academic stuff. It was very eye opening how far ahead we are in Canada.”
The provincial government will be marking Down Syndrome Awareness Day in 2021, and will be doing so with the Lots of Socks Campaign, in which a person wears a different coloured or patterned sock on each foot.
Mr Perry, who has worked with Special Olympics on and off for many years, said passing this bill was important because he wants people to know individuals with Down Syndrome are no different than anyone else.
“They have a lot to offer, and we need to make people more aware of that,” he said. “For so many years, people with Down Syndrome were not given the opportunity to blossom and to show their true capabilities. Bringing awareness will knock down some of the barrier and (promote) total inclusion.”
Ms Charchuk agrees.
“Down Syndrome is not a bad thing, it’s actually a gift, and I want other people to see that,” she said, the emotion growing in her voice as she continued. “It’s a part of who people are, it doesn’t mean they’re going to be sick, or anything like that, and that we deserve to live.”
