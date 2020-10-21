There is help available to anyone struggling with trauma and grief, said the psychologist team lead with Community Mental Health and Addictions during a presentation at Mill River Resort on Oct. 15.
“When you come out of the grief process, you’re going to be feeling connected to that person that was lost, you’re not going to forget them,” said Dr Jonthan Dudek. “However, keeping in mind, you will eventually imagine a life without the individual. You will reengage with your life, other people around you and reconnecting with folks. You will be able to experience the pain of the loss without resisting or avoiding it.”
In light of recent tragedies in the West Prince region, Dr Dudek was invited from Charlottetown to speak about, in board terms, trauma and grief, coping with grief and the grieving process. Community Mental Health and Westisle Family of Schools partnered on hosting the event, but all residents from West Prince were encouraged to attend one of two presentations.
Dr Dudek began his talk with explaining trauma, calling it ‘a complicated animal’.
He explained traumatic events are critical incidents that are sudden and unexpected episodes that can overwhelm a person’s sense of control.
“Trauma happens to us,” said Dr Dudek. “It shatters our belief in a just world. We kind of expect our world to be predictable, to be just and then something traumatic occurs and that all goes out the window.”
Trauma can impact someone cognitively, emotionally, physically, behavioural and spiritually. Trauma can either result from the event itself, the experience of that event or the effects that event has on a person or persons.
Reactions to trauma can be immediate, delayed or prolonged and individuals can react to traumatic events differently.
“There may be a variety of behaviours that come out of experiencing a trauma,” said Dr Dudek. “It’s very personal and we all respond differently.”
Dr Dudek said anxiety, sadness, anger, crying, difficulties concentrating or sleeping, ruminating on what has happened are common and normal responses following a traumatic event.
“For most folks, as time goes on, these stress responses tend to wane,” he said.
For adolescents, response to trauma can manifest in sleeping problems, nightmares, stomach aches, headaches, avoiding reminders of what happened, being destructive or disrespectful, may turn to substance abuse, anger, isolate from family and friends or lose interest in activities they once enjoyed.
“Following a traumatic event, people feel out of control, the good news is you can learn how to take back control,” said Dr Dudek. “Trauma has to be processed… If you don’t release that pressure, it’s just going to continue to build up and eventually it could explode.”
Discussing trauma, with a professional or just informally, does help, said Dr Dudek.
“We know that people who do talk about the trauma will eat better, sleep better, be overall healthier, stay at work at a longer period and less events happening at home,” he added.
Avoiding alcohol or drugs, spending time with loved ones, friends, keeping a routine when it comes to sleep, meals and exercise are some healthy ways to cope with trauma. Letting go of negative or intrusive thoughts could also be helpful, although Dr Dudek admits that might not be easy for everyone.
“This is not a one size fits all,” he said. “What works for one person may not work for another person.”
Dr Dudek said if a person is not getting any better over time, those traumatic responses are lingering for too long and are interfering with a person’s life, relationships or work, that’s when it might be time to seek professional help.
Dr Dudek said grief is a normal response to sorrow after the loss of someone close or something that is important to a person.
“Grief can be a powerful and overwhelming reaction, a common human response following a traumatic event or disaster,” said Dr Dudek.
Dr Dudek said bereavement is the process of experiencing and coping with a loss.
“It’s taking your thoughts, your feelings and your behaviours and getting them into a kind of an internal balance,” he said. “We know the key to healing is a balance between expressing things emotionally and also being able to function.”
Dr Dudek said the grief process must be allowed to happen and grief will eventually lift.
“Going through the grief process will help you accept the loss and move forward with your life,” he said.
Dr Dudek said adolescents may have an adult understanding about death, but lack the experience and coping skills to deal and process the loss.
“The reality of death really runs counter to adolescent belief of being invincible,” he said. “They might start to question their core values and their understanding of the world.”
Dr Dudek said adolescents might have a lot of emotions, but might not know how to manage them or feel comfortable discussing them, which could result in tension at home, acting out or lead to impressive behaviour.
“It’s a normal response to what they have gone through,” said Dr Dudek of why adolescents act out in anger sometimes following a loss. “It’s an emotion. One of many emotions. As a parent, you could talk to them and ask them what they are thinking about... There could be a lot of reasons why they are angry, but I think you can first normalize the fact the anger is there and then also you can try to get a sense of where that anger is coming from.”
Like trauma, talking to a trusted person - family, friends, faith leader, counselor - about one’s feelings could help coping with grief, said Dr Dudek.
Again, if a person appears not to be getting any better over time, or not coping will, professional help might be required.
