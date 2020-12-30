As the holidays continue, RCMP remains vigilant in ensuring impaired drivers are kept off Island roads.
“There’s always check stops, especially during the month of December,” said Staff Sergeant Troy MacLean of Prince District RCMP. “With restrictions that are ongoing, there are some limitations with the sizes of these groups, but there are still people out and about, and we’re certainly checking to make sure they’re following the rules and they’re not drinking and driving, and are driving safely.”
Staff Sgt. MacLean said these check stops aren’t scheduled, though they are a high priority in December. He said the number of check stops done depends on the amount of operational calls and service calls they have, though RCMP try to fit them in when they can throughout the month.
While the pandemic this year has meant a reduction in the number of events happening, reducing the number of places a person can go, many still have access to alcohol at home, meaning they could still drink at home before deciding to hop in their car and drive.
Some indications of a potentially intoxicated driver include poor driving skills, and swerving on the road. In cases like this, Staff Sgt. MacLean asks Islanders to call 911 so an RCMP officer so they can assess the driver, checking for signs and behaviour that could indicate impaired driving.
One thing Staff Sgt. MacLean has noticed is the rate of calls for impaired driving seems to be increasing.
In 2017 there were four calls from the public (for December) which resulted in one impaired driving charge. These are calls from the public, not including members calls, routine patrols, etc. In 2018 there were nine calls resulting in one dangerous driving charge. In 2019 there were 13 calls from the public, resulting in one impaired driving charge. Between Oct. 1 and Dec. 23 of this year, there has been 29 calls from the public, resulting in two impaired driving charges, one dangerous driving charge, and three roadside suspensions resulting from a roadside screening test.
“On one side, it tells me people are being more aware and calling us more often, and in some cases, some of the calls were unfounded, but at least we’re checking out the drivers,” he said. “Unfortunately, it also tells me some people are not getting the message and not heeding our direction of if you’re drinking, don’t drive.”
The priority of RCMP is to make sure Islanders are safe while on the road this winter, and don’t want to see anyone get hurt, particularly over the holidays. If a person has been drinking, the best thing for them to do is call a cab or get a ride home with someone they know.
“I’d like to remind people that if they are out and about and they do see some vehicles that they question if they are possibly drinking and driving, call 911,” concluded Staff Sgt. MacLean. “It takes nothing for an officer to check that vehicle, and ascertain whether they are drinking and driving, and you may save someone’s life by getting that vehicle off the road.”
