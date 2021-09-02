The search continues for Jamie Sark, a member of the Lennox Island First Nation, following his disappearance last month.
The 28-year-old was last seen on Aug. 21 between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m., near Mosquito Path in Lennox Island. He was reported missing to police on Aug. 25. Police have followed up on several leads to try and locate him, but so far have been unsuccessful. Police and his family are concerned for his wellbeing.
“If he was here, we would have found him,” said Chief Darlene Bernard of Lennox Island First Nation. “He may have left the Island with someone, so I’m imploring people out there that may have seen him to call the RCMP and let them know. You might not think it’s something, so please reach out.”
Chief Bernard said Mr Sark would occasionally leave the community for a few days, so there is still hope he will be found alive.
Mr Sark is described as being approximately five foot 11 inches (180 centimetres) tall, and weighing approximately 130 pounds (59 kilograms). He has long dark-brown hair, brown eyes and usually wears prescription glasses. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, blue jeans and a black hat.
Though Ground Search and Rescue performed a thorough search of Lennox Island, including its coastline, through the woods, and throughout properties on the island, it was determined the search would not produce any more results for them to continue the search.
“We haven’t had any sign of him since we started our search,” said Constable Steve Monkley of the West Prince detachment of RCMP. “There have been pieces of items that belong to him located, but there’s been no sign of Jamie. From this point, we’re looking at bringing in the air assets to search this general area. We’re still talking to people within the community, and anybody that has any information, we’re gladly listening to it, and we’re trying to follow up where we can on it.”
On Aug, 27, a body was recovered from the Charlottetown Harbour, sparking concerns it might have been Mr Sark, but this proved to be untrue.
Chief Bernard recalled how Mr Sark would visit her at different times, describing him as a dreamer with great ideas, who was never afraid to share those ideas with her. She described him as someone who was struggling to find their way, adding the community is struggling right now as well.
“The whole community is struggling with intergenerational trauma with regard to residential schools,” she said. “We’ve all lived that, and it’s affecting everybody different. We’re kind of in limbo with what’s going to happen with that, and now Jamie’s gone missing, we’ve got to get Jamie back home. It’s kind of bringing everything right to a head.”
Chief Bernard thanked everyone who helped out with the search, including Abegweit First Nation, and members of the Tyne Valley Fire Department.
If anyone has any information on Mr Sark’s disappearance, they are asked to call RCMP at 902-436-9300, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.