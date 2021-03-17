The Island needs and deserves an elected public school board with a trustee representing each of the ten school families (high school with feeder elementary and junior high schools), as well as an elected First Nation trustee for reason of redress and constitutional provision.
After two years into its mandate, the King government is taking tentative steps to fulfill its election promise to reinstate an elected school board, maybe...
A few days before Christmas past while we were focussed on gift giving and COVID-19, the provincial government issued a media release offering “public consultation” on the make-up of an elected board for the English public school system. The Island’s French school board is presently composed of elected trustees.
The King government’s “consultation” provided for only an online survey or mailed-in written submissions, with no mention of Legislative committee hearings where proposals could be publicised, shared and openly debated. No assurance is made as to whether the discrete individual presentations will influence policy on the elected school board design, or find their way to the shelf or the round file.
Despite King’s election commitment to reinstate an elected school board, the delayed and muted approach with its dubious online survey raises further doubt for the establishment of a fully elected school board.
*Question one of the survey asks if the school board should be elected or appointed.
*Question two seeks suggestions for an alternative process for board selection.
*Question four implies a hybrid model (combined elected and appointed).
*Questions five and six are both based on the hybrid model.
So five of the first six questions in King’s consultation survey “to reinstate an elected school board” are predicated on notions of something other than a fully elected school board.
Government already has the mandate and authority in the provincial education system through the Minister and the Department of Education to work collaboratively with school boards, Teachers’ Federation, Home and School Association, Mi’kmaq Confederacy and other Island groups to effect general policy direction, and provide educational resources for the benefit of our next generation. The King government does not need to further place appointed fingers on the scale of school board decision making, while breaking its promise to reinstate an elected school board.
The King government must get on with fulfilling a commitment from which it gained office, allowing a fully elected school board to operate without political interference.
Dr. Herb Dickieson
O’Leary
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.