Dear Editor,
Shouldn’t public transit be accessible for anyone to use safely and independently?
The right of persons with disabilities to access transportation, including public transportation, is outlined in the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD).
Article 9 of the CRPD says, “parties shall take appropriate measures to ensure to persons with disabilities access on an equal basis with others to the physical environment, to transportation, to information and communication, including information and communications technologies and systems, and to other facilities and services open or provided to the public, both in urban and in rural areas.”
The Canadian government, with the support of all provinces and territories, ratified this in March 2010. So, why is Prince Edward Island not doing better to provide safe, accessible transportation?
Thousands of Islanders who are blind or partially sighted are unable to use public transit because it isn’t safe or accessible. Individuals with sight loss have often expressed concerns about their experiences with public transit here on PEI.
Demographics are clear that an aging population will need enhanced public transit if seniors are able to age in place. A provincial transit network can enable previously marginalized Islanders to independently attend medical, social and community engagements, relying less on their personal networks for transportation support.
The introduction of a provincial public transit system throughout Prince Edward Island is a good step forward. However, while innovative and progressive, the newly-introduced transit network creates barriers for Islanders living with sight loss.
Unfortunately, the route schedules are not easily navigated using a screen reader; designated stops are sometimes situated in ways that place passengers at risk; designated stops can be difficult to locate for passengers unable to read signs or visually identify a stop and next stop announcements are absent throughout the system.
People who are blind or partially sighted require access to public transit systems to fully participate in their communities. Without accessible public transit, this population experiences reduced independence, higher rates of unemployment, limited recreational opportunities, and increased social isolation.
Let’s ensure accessible transit is available on PEI, so everyone can live, work and play without barriers.
Joanne Hamel
Manager, Community Engagement,
Charlottetown
