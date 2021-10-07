As the fall lobster season comes to a close, fishers in LFA 25 have noticed they’re throwing back a number of shorts and spawning females caught in their nets, the second year this has happened.
“It’s worse this year,” said Willie Gaudet, captain of the boat More to Come, based out of Skinners Pond.
Currently the minimum carapace size for canners is 77 millimetres, and 81 millimetres for market-sized lobster. Mr Gaudet said they’re finding lobsters that are right on the measure, meaning they’re just shy of being caught, and must be thrown back into the ocean.
A different Willie Gaudet, captain of the boat T.J. Hooker, based out of Howard’s Cove, has noticed more shorts and spawning lobsters being caught and thrown back especially as the season winds down.
“That’s a good sign for next year, in my eyes,” he said. “It’s showing there’s a lot of lobsters for next year.”
Lee Knox, president of the Prince County Fishermen’s Association (PCFA), said the number of lobster being thrown back is a sign stocks are healthy, a good sign for the future.
Mr Gaudet of Skinners Pond said the limit on carapace sizes and escape hatches for smaller lobsters caught in traps are two of the best things done for the industry.
Though catches aren’t on par with last year’s fall season, prices are much better. For the 2020 season, fishers received $4 for canners, and $4.25 for markets. This year they’re finishing their season with prices fluctuating between $8.50 and $10, depending on the buyer. Mr Knox said the quality of lobster has been very good this fall, which might have had an impact on prices this year.
As the season winds down, the hope is always for calm waters and good catches, but fishers are keeping an eye out on weather as the annual hurricane season is still underway. One of the biggest concerns is the potential damage to lobster traps caused by these storms.
“Later on, as the season progresses the lobsters move out to deeper water, hopefully everybody’s gear is in deeper water,” said Mr Gaudet of Skinners Pond. “When they’re in shallow water along the shore, that’s hone it’s bad. It’s usually the last week or two when lobsters migrate to deeper water, and fishermen will follow.”
