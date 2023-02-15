Islander Day is looking to be a quieter affair this year for West Prince.
Taking place on the third Monday of February, this year it falls on Feb. 20, two days after the Canada Winter Games open in the province.
“We are not doing anything because we’re flat out with Canada Games stuff,” said Tina Richard, recreation director for the Town of Tignish. “We have our game that week here, and I’m volunteering in Charlottetown most of that week.”
Ms Richard said the town will also be delaying its winter carnival this year. Typically, the carnival takes place the same week as Islander Day, but because the town has been so involved with getting ready for the Canada Winter Games, it will now take place March 19 to 26.
Like Tignish, Alberton has no plans for Islander Day.
“We don’t have the rec director position filled, plus it’s during the Canada Games,” said Donna Thomson, chief administrative officer for the town. “We figured people would be off doing other things.”
One community in the region is hosting an event for Islander Day, though on a smaller scale.
“We’re having an event in Centennial Park, which will be bonfires and hot cocoa, and roasting marshmallows, along with ice skating and tobogganing on our snow hill from seven to nine,” said Krista Arsenault, recreation director for the Town of O’Leary. “The ice patch and snow hill will be open all day, but we’ll offer our hot chocolate and bonfire from seven to nine.”
Ms Arsenault said the event was originally set to take place during the town’s winter carnival, but a lack of snow and ice prevented it from happening.
Though this will be the only event in O’Leary, Ms Arsenault believes attendance will be high.
“The (Canada Winter) game that we have in O’Leary is on Sunday, which might be a draw, so there might be more people around for our Islander Day,” she said. “I don’t think it will have a huge impact on turnout. I think it will be great for the community, and being able to get outside and enjoy what we have in our community.”
