Once a week since the early 90s members of the Tignish Quilters have been meeting to share their passion for making beautiful quilts.
Last Tuesday, the St Felix Community Centre, the group’s current location, was a hub of activity as members laid out patterns or hand sewed binding while the sound of sewing machines buzzed in the background.
Meeting every Tuesday from 9 am - 3 pm, the group was started to bring women together, said founding member Julia LeClair.
“To teach and have a good time,” she added.
With about 13 members, it was a small group that met on March 14, which included President Elaine Preston, Secretary/Treasurer Melvina DesRoche, Vice President Doris Gavin, Gloria LeClair and Joyce Hackett.
And with the community centre being a multi-use hall, their time together starts with setting up the space and getting the sewing machines out. Then there’s usually a little socializing at the top of the meeting to catch up on each other’s week.
“Then the quilts come out,” said Ms Preston.
While members can work on individual quilts, they also help with the Tignish Branch of Victoria’s Quilts Canada, an organization that provides handmade quilts to people living with cancer.
Gloria LeClair was spending her time last Tuesday finishing a project for Victoria’s Quilts by hand stitching the binding onto a quilt.
“I love quilting,” she said, who joined the group in 1999. “I’m proud of my quilts.”
Julia LeClair said quilting can be hard if the pattern is complicated.
“It’s not hard if you really put the interest into it,” she said. “Really observe what you are doing and enjoy it.”
Ms Preston added quilting does involve a lot of math and strategy.
“Even just to be able to look at a pattern and figure out how that goes together, it makes your wheels turn quite a bit and I think that’s a real big bonus to it all,” she said. “It keeps you sharp.”
To make a quilt, it begins with deciding the pattern for the quilt top followed by measuring, cutting and sewing the patchwork. Then comes the batten and backing of the quilt, ending with the binding, which is the border that wraps around the edge of the quilt.
Ms Hackett and Ms Gavin were both working on new quilt tops.
“It’s just like fitting a puzzle together,” said Ms Hackett of the process.
Ms Preston said the group welcomes all skill levels.
“You don’t need to be experienced in order to come,” she said. “We are willing to share and teach. That’s how I learned.”
When she joined the group five years ago she was reluctant to do so.
“I didn’t even think I would enjoy quilting,” said Ms Preston. “My good friend insisted that I come and so I thought I would start small, I’ll make a table runner or something. Now I’m making full sized quilts. I really enjoyed it. The creative aspect is really wonderful and what a great group of friends too.”
Her favourite part is creating the quilt tops. And for someone who doesn’t always like the hand sewing aspect of quilting, Ms Preston can finish her projects with her sewing machine or the help of a longarm quilting machine. It’s a type of sewing machine that can be used for custom quilting and all over quilting designs. Group member Wenda Gaudet, who wasn’t present last Tuesday, has a longarm quilting machine at home that can be used for this purpose.
The members said they look forward to their Tuesdays together, always having a good time, sharing a lot of laughs and maybe a little bit of gossiping too.
“It’s really nice to get together as a group of women, share stuff with each other,” said Ms Preston.
Overall, not only is quilting fun and creative, but it’s productive.
“Whatever you are making it’s going to go to good use,” said Ms Preston. “It’s not only creative, it’s practical.”
“It’s also the satisfaction of seeing your work turn out right,” added Ms DesRoche, who is also a founding member.
The Tignish Quilters are also working on their own charity project by making quilts for the homeless.
“We are going to get that organized for distribution this fall,” said Ms Preston, adding they have about three of the quilts completed and with four others at the moment under construction.
When working on their own projects, members buy their own material. However, the group will take donated material for the quilts they are making for the homeless.
Also, in September, the group will be hosting a quilt show at the community centre as a chance to publicly display their beautiful creations.
Ms Preston said they are always happy to have more members join their group.
“It’s for anybody who wants to do something beautiful,” said Julia LeClair.
