Group

Once a week since the early 90s members of the Tignish Quilters have been meeting to share their passion for making beautiful quilts. With about 13 members, it was a small group that met at the St Felix Community Centre on March 14. In photo: L-R: Joyce Hackett, Gloria LeClair, Doris Gavin, Julia LeClair, Elaine Preston and Melvina DesRoches. Melissa Heald photo

Once a week since the early 90s members of the Tignish Quilters have been meeting to share their passion for making beautiful quilts.

Last Tuesday, the St Felix Community Centre, the group’s current location, was a hub of activity as members laid out patterns or hand sewed binding while the sound of sewing machines buzzed in the background.

Gloria

Tignish Quilter group member Gloria LeClair was using her time attending the weekly get together to hand stitch binding onto a quilt for the Tignish Branch of Victoria’s Quilts Canada. The binding is the last phase of making a quilt that wraps around the edge.

Melissa Heald photo
Julia

Julia LeClair displays the beautiful quilt top is working on for her latest quilting project. She is a founding member of the Tignish Quilters. Melissa Heald photo
Quilt

Tignish Quilters President Elaine Preston and Secretary/Treasurer Melvina DesRoche hold up the quilt top that Ms DesRoche has made that will be used for one of the quilts the group is making for latest their charity project to make quilts for the homeless. The quilts will be organized for distribution this fall. Melissa Heald photo

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.