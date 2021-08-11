“Fire of unknown origin destroyed the Canadian national Railway Station at Tignish Sunday morning, 23 October 1949. Included in the loss was the living quarters of the station agent, Mr. Joseph MacDonald, above the station. The blaze broke out about 8:15 am while Mr. and Mrs. MacDonald, with four children, were at church. Two boys, one six and the other eleven, had remained at home.”
“The Guardian,”
24 October 1949.
“The blaze, which appeared to originate in the wall on the platform side of the building, was discovered by the eleven-year-old MacDonald boy, who notified C.N.R. trainman Handrahan. The latter immediately called for help and rushed the two boys from the burning building.”
“A high wind was blowing at the time and the building was a mass of flames in a very short time. The Tignish Fire Department responded in a matter of minutes as well as the O’Leary and Alberton brigades who arrived later. A bucket brigade of the citizens was formed and rendered valuable assistance in preventing the spread of the fire.”
“Nothing was saved from the building except a few pieces of furniture and some C.N.R. records. Money orders and other valuable documents were locked in the safe. All the household effects of Mr. and Mrs. MacDonald were lost. Mr. MacDonald lost a billfold containing $100 dollars in cash and Mrs. MacDonald lost jewellery, including a diamond ring and wrist watch.”
“No furnace fire had been on in the station for the previous two days nor was the kitchen fire started before Mr. and Mrs. MacDonald left for church. Several railway cars were on the tracks just a few feet away from the station and it was with considerable difficulty that they were saved. Fire in the locomotive was banked and with no steam up the cars could not be moved. However, the fact that the car directly in front of the station was of steel construction prevented the fire from spreading to the other rail cars. As soon as steam was gotten up in the locomotive, cars were removed to a safe distance.”
“The station house which burned yesterday had replaced one destroyed by the Tignish fire of 1896.”
Tignish Man Breaks Arm
While Cranking Car,
“The Guardian,”
30 September 1935.
“James Getson of Tignish was brought to the Prince County Hospital suffering from a badly fractured arm which he sustained while cranking his car in an effort to get the motor started. An unusual accident occurred while he was driving down by motor car to Summerside. Just before the party reached Richmond the front wheel of the car came off and the car swerved into the ditch and struck a telephone pole. The car was smashed up a little but the occupants were unhurt.”
“Mr. Getson was brought into Summerside by a passing automobile and his injuries attended to. The first intimation that the driver, his father, had of anything being wrong was when he saw the front wheel running ahead of the car. He applied the brakes at once and avoided what might have been a very serious accident.”
‘Shine’ Said Sold to Jail Prisoners, “The Guardian,”
30 May 1962.
“Tignish-We seem to be fighting a losing battle against the moonshiners in Tignish, Policeman Howard Foley stated yesterday. During the past weekend ‘shine’ was even smuggled in to prisoners in the village jail. He said a young man threatened and assaulted the jailer and a later search turned up empty bottles in the cells.”
“The illicit spirits are thought to be manufactures outside Tignish and sold in the village. Two persons are expected to face charges of smuggling ‘shine’ into the jail and a third will also face a charge of assaulting the jailer, Albert Knox.”
