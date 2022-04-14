The family of the late Jason Ramsay were proud to announce the winners of the first annual Playmaker Award for the Prince County Warriors.
Mr Ramsay always believed the hockey player who assists in setting up a goal should be recognized as just much as the player who scored the goal. After he passed away in a snowmobile accident in February of 2021, one of the things his family wanted to do was create a hockey award in his memory.
“My husband was a big hockey fan, so we figured what better way than to acknowledge kids with assists,” said his wife, Connie Ramsay. “It’s always the kid with the goal, so we figured it’s time that hockey changed and the kid with the assists gets the recognition.”
Ms Ramsay thanked the Prince County Warriors for all of the support they’ve given the Ramsay family over the last year. The Warriors was the last team he cheered for before his death, and it’s also the team his son, Kordell Ramsay, plays on.
Taking place on April 8 during Game 3 of the semifinals of the Under 15 AAA hockey league, players from the Warriors and their opponents, the Mid-Isle Matrix, applauded as Will Murphy and Jordan Shaw accepted the award.
Initially, there was only supposed to be one winner of the award, but the stats were too close. Mr Murphy had 25 assists during the regular season and Mr Shaw had 24.
“It was really tight all year,” said Ms Ramsay. “They went back and forth from Will to Jordan, and Jordan to Will. We really thought there was going to be a tie, and there was one point in between them, we said we’re going to do both.”
Because this is the first year the award was presented, the family wanted to do something a little extra. Both Mr Murphy and Mr Ramsay received a trophy and a cash prize, and they also each got a True Hockey Stick and a puck signed by fellow Islander Zack MacEwen, who plays for the Philadelphia Flyers in the NHL.
The Playmaker Award wasn’t the only new addition to the team. The Ramsay family also purchased and donated a new team mascot.
During the presentation, Ms Ramsay said her family watched all season as the Warriors passed the puck to one another, working together to score. At the end of the regular season the team had a total of 168 assists.
“I haven’t seen a team pass the puck like this,” she said. “Everybody wanted the assist, nobody wanted the goal anymore. Maybe our award will change the way they play. Maybe they’ll see that it’s not all about getting the goal it’s about setting it up, too.”
When asked what Mr Ramsay would have thought of the award, Ms Ramsay’s response was simple.
“I think he would be overjoyed,” she said. “It’s time that more than just the goal scorer gets recognized. Yeah, I think he’d be overjoyed.”
