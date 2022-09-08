Melina DesRoches (left) and Daphne Davey pose with the Silky Rosegill, an amazing find for those taking part in the guided mushroom walk at the Trout River Natural Area in Carleton on Aug. 27, led by Rosemary Curley of Nature PEI. Also known as the Tree Volvariella, this is the first record of one of this species being found on PEI. Submitted photo
The president of Nature PEI Rosemary Curley discovered a rare mushroom growing on a red maple while preparing for an event at at Trout River Natural Area in Carleton. Commonly known as the Silky Rosegill, the mushroom often emerges from knot holes and other damaged areas high up on standing trees. While uncommon, this species of mushroom is widespread, having been reported from Asia, Australia, the Caribbean, Europe and North America. Submitted photo
When the president of Nature PEI was out pre-scouting the trail at Trout River Natural Area in Carleton the day before an upcoming event she had no idea she would stumble on a rare mushroom.
On Aug. 27, Nature PEI hosted a guided mushroom walk at the natural area as part of their Mushrooms of PEI project, which launched this summer.
Rosemary Curley was out on the trail on Aug. 26 scouting the area in preparation for the walk when she found growing on a damaged red maple five mushrooms.
Mushrooms she couldn’t quite identify.
“I knew it was in my mushroom book,” she said. The book was back in her car. “As soon as I looked at the book, I found it immediately.”
Her book told her the Latin name for the mushroom was a Tree Volvariella. The common name for the mushroom is Silky Rosegill.
The silky-capped mushroom often emerges from knot holes and other damaged areas high up on standing trees. The mushroom is edible and not parasitic to the trees they grow on. While uncommon, this species of mushroom is widespread, having been reported from Asia, Australia, the Caribbean, Europe and North America.
However, Ms Curley said this is the first time this species of mushroom has been recorded on PEI. She knows this because the mushroom wasn’t included in a 2010 published list for the Maritimes and reports to iNaturalist, a popular plant identification app, show only one other confirmed record for the Maritimes in Albert County, New Brunswick.
“I didn’t really realize how rare it was, but I knew it was something I never seen before, but I’ve only been looking seriously at the mushrooms for two or three years,” said Ms Curley.
Nature PEI is a non-profit organization that focuses on supporting citizen science.
Through their Mushrooms of PEI project, they are hoping to improve the knowledge of mushrooms found on the Island. According to published lists, there is only 75 species of mushrooms on PEI. However, in other Atlantic provinces, there is over 1,000 species. “We knew there was a lot to be discovered here,” said Ms Curley.
With the help of iNaturalist, volunteers can upload photos of mushrooms and project biologists and other citizen scientists will assist in identifying them.
Thanks to the app, Ms Curley was able to identify the specie growing on the tree at the natural area, also providing her with the mushroom’s common name.
“It’s such a beautiful mushroom and different looking, it really feels good to have found it,” she said. “PEI is very under surveyed for native species. It’s not the first time I found the first one of something.”
Ms Curley said since mushrooms shoot out thousands of spores to reproduce, spores that carry on the wind, that’s more than likely how the mushrooms ended up in the natural area.
“What it needs is a good substrate (the base on which an organism lives) and in this case it had a rotten, decaying area of red maple and that’s where it landed,” she said.
The discovery was a treat for the 15 participants taking part in the mushroom walk the following day.
“I told them they were going to be amazed when they saw this mushroom and they were,” said Ms Curley.
The walk was aimed at stimulating participation in the mushroom project, which is being funded by the PEI Wildlife Conservation Fund, Forests, Fish and Wildlife Division and UPSE Have a Heart.
Thanks to the project, there has been 494 species of mushrooms identified through the iNaturalists app for PEI.
“We know that we will have more than 75 and now we are looking and we are getting other people to look too,” said Ms Curley.
