Silky Rosegill

Melina DesRoches (left) and Daphne Davey pose with the Silky Rosegill, an amazing find for those taking part in the guided mushroom walk at the Trout River Natural Area in Carleton on Aug. 27, led by Rosemary Curley of Nature PEI. Also known as the Tree Volvariella, this is the first record of one of this species being found on PEI. Submitted photo

When the president of Nature PEI was out pre-scouting the trail at Trout River Natural Area in Carleton the day before an upcoming event she had no idea she would stumble on a rare mushroom.

On Aug. 27, Nature PEI hosted a guided mushroom walk at the natural area as part of their Mushrooms of PEI project, which launched this summer.

Silky Rosegill Upclose

The president of Nature PEI Rosemary Curley discovered a rare mushroom growing on a red maple while preparing for an event at at Trout River Natural Area in Carleton. Commonly known as the Silky Rosegill, the mushroom often emerges from knot holes and other damaged areas high up on standing trees. While uncommon, this species of mushroom is widespread, having been reported from Asia, Australia, the Caribbean, Europe and North America. Submitted photo

