A 43-year-old man was arrested by RCMP following a report of impaired driving in O’Leary last week.
On July 29, around 11 am, police responded to a report of a man operating an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) while impaired on O’Leary’s Main Street.
When police arrived on scene they found the driver of the ATV asleep at the wheel. He was arrested and was transported to the West Prince detachment. The driver was later released and is scheduled to attend Summerside Provincial Court on Sept. 29.
RCMP also impounded the ATV and the driver had his license suspended for 90 days.
As a result, in a press release issued on the incident, RCMP are reminding the public that operating any type of motor vehicle while impaired is criminal and dangerous.
If you see a suspected impaired driver, call 911 immediately,” said the release. “Your description of the driver, vehicle, licence plate number and direction of travel can assist police in finding and getting an impaired driver off the road.”
RCMP thank the public for their assistance and vigilance with keeping Island roads safe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.