A 34-year-old man from Prince County was arrested over the weekend for impaired operation of a boat on Mill River.
RCMP said they stopped a small pleasure craft with three adults and two children on board while patrolling Mill River on July 17.
The operator of the boat was found to be consuming alcohol and when he provided a sample of his breath it indicated he was above the allowable amount of alcohol.
The man was then transported to the West Prince RCMP Detachment for further testing, which confirmed he was over the legal limit. He was arrested, later released and is scheduled to appear in Summerside Provincial Court in September.
In a release on the incident, RCMP said they will be conducting frequent patrols of PEI waterways over the summer and are reminding Islanders that operating a boat or personal watercraft while impaired carries the same fines and penalties as impaired driving on the roads.
“If you suspect an impaired operator contact your local police or 911,” said the release.
