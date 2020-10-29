Prince District RCMP have begun an initiative in regard to concerns from residents about All Terrain Vehicles (ATVs), specifically, ATV drivers on the highway.
“We hear the concerns of the community when we’re at council meetings and when members are out in the community talking, as well as concerns and complaints we receive routinely,” said Staff Sergeant Troy MacLean. “We get routine complaints to address ATVs on the highway or unsafe operation of ATVs.”
The initiative is an enforcement of the province’s Off-Highway Vehicle Act, which states no person shall operate an off-highway vehicle on any land without the expressed permission of the owner of that land or the tenant, licensee, or permittee of the owner of that land.
Officers will be engaged in collecting information and observations. Staff Sergeant MacLean said RCMP don’t want to risk anyone’s safety, and want residents to enjoy the use of ATVs safely and in accordance with the law.
When it comes to ATV complaints, RCMP will typically receive ones concerning drivers operating them unsafely, or not wearing the proper safety equipment. One of the most common calls is for ATV drivers being on the highway.
The initiative is in its early stages, but Staff Sergeant MacLean said it’s being developed as it goes. He said the initiative can be more successful with the support of the community.
Staff Sergeant MacLean said RCMP wants to deal with these ATV drivers effectively, and the initiative could be a deterrent to prevent further injuries.
“I’m new to the area, but I’m not new to the Island,” said the Montague native. “I’m aware of past issues as well as recent issues. We want to prevent serious injuries from occurring, we’re here to protect the public and their safety, especially if the ATVs are being operated unsafely or not according to the law.”
