Brockton fire

A former catholic church in Brockton was destroyed by fire Thursday night. The RCMP have deemed the fire suspicious in nature. Melissa Heald photo

The West Prince RCMP are asking for the public’s help following a fire at a former catholic church in Brockton.

Police and the Alberton Fire Department responded to the report of a fire at the old St Bernadette’s Catholice Church on the Dock Road (Route 150) around 4 am on Sept 2. The building was unoccupied at the time.

According to a press release, RCMP believe the incident occurred sometime between midnight and 4 am Thursday night and the investigation into the matter has determined the fire to be suspicious in nature.

Anyone with information about the fire, or who may have witnessed suspicious activity in the area during the early morning hours of Sept 2, are asked to contact the West Prince RCMP. Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

