Members of Prince District RCMP are excited to be receiving new resources that will be used to make the Island safer.
These resources come in the form of two ATVs and two snowmobiles that will be used in the region to deal with any issues that occur off highway.
“It’s a divisional wide initiative from our senior management team to get those kind of resources in our district,” said Staff Sergeant Troy MacLean of Prince District RCMP. “If we have a search and rescue, if we have someone in need of assistance, if we have an accident that’s off the road, they’re tools to have at our disposal.”
All RCMP districts in the province will eventually have two ATVs and two snowmobiles.
S/Sgt MacLean added these machines are assigned to the district, and are not part of the organization’s new traffic unit in the province, which will increase RCMP presence on Island highways. Instead, the ATVs and snowmobiles will be used by district members to engage with regional conservation groups, and local ATV and snowmobile groups on issues like enforcement of the Off Highway Vehicle Act. This act states no person shall operate an off-highway vehicle on any land without the expressed permission of the owner of that land or the tenant, licensee, or permittee of the owner of that land.
RCMP will typically receive complaints about concerning ATV drivers operating them unsafely, or not wearing the proper safety equipment. One of the most common calls is for ATV drivers being on the highway.
S/Sgt MacLean said reaction from communities in West Prince has been positive and the RCMP are looking forward to engaging with them to utilize these new resources.
“Our priority will be visibility and education, and enforcement of the trails and conservation,” he said. “Impaired operation of a motor vehicle is another issue. If someone was operating one of these off-road vehicles impaired, we’d be dealing with that and we’d have the ability to have access to that location to deal with those people now too.”
