For safety reasons, the RCMP’s Provincial Priority Unit was unable to catch up to a driver going more than double the posted speed limit while conducting patrols in Alberton in June.
A vehicle was clocked doing 111 km/h in the town, which is a 50 km/h zone. The police vehicle’s lights were activated, but the suspect sped off through congested traffic within town limits.
“By the time the members turned around and tried to close the distance and get behind them, it was apparent they were not stopping, they didn’t slow down,” said East Prince RCMP Corporal Nick Doyle during Alberton Town Council’s monthly meeting.
“When they’re going through a community that fast, we’re not going to chase them. If we keep chasing, it causes them to go fast. If they hit somebody or crash and kill themselves we’re not going to chase them for that.”
In a separate incident, the Provincial Priority Unit member on patrol encountered two dirt bikes with male drivers approximately 13-16 years of age doing wheelies and spin-outs taunting police. The member activated his vehicle’s lights and the drivers took off, only to come back once again and do the same. The member chose not to engage, and left the area.
Cpl Doyle said by doing so, the Provincial Priority Unit member is choosing the option that will better ensure the safety of residents, but incidents like these two are worrying.
“If a pedestrian walks out, or a kid walks out (into the road) they could get hit,” he said. “You all heard what happened about the young guy who got hit by the motorcycle. It is worrying.”
The youth Cpl Doyle referenced at the meeting was Ryan MacKinnon, who was struck by a motorcycle in O’Leary while walking home with friends in August 2020. Mr MacKinnon survived the accident, but because of the severity of his injuries, which included the amputation of one of his legs, he remained at the IWK for four months. He has since returned home, but has had to make return trips to the IWK for various surgeries since the initial accident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.