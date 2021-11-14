A 28-year-old man from Nail Pond has died following an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) crash early Sunday morning in Ascension.
Around 2:20 am, members of the West Prince RCMP, Island EMS, and the Tignish Fire Department responded to a report of an ATV crash on Palmer Road.
The crash is believed to have occurred when the driver of the ATV lost control of the vehicle and rolled over, said the RCMP in a news release issued late Sunday evening.
“The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle died at the scene as a result of his injuries,” stated the release.
Police are interested in speaking to anyone who may have witnessed this incident, or who may have information regarding a second ATV that was present at the time of the crash.
The Prince Edward Island Coroner’s Office attended the scene and is assisting with the ongoing investigation.
An autopsy will be scheduled to determine the man’s exact cause of death.
The investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.