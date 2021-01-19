Prince District RCMP are asking West Prince businesses to be extra vigilant following reports of fraudulent cheques being cashed.
Between Jan. 18 and 19, West Prince RCMP received multiple calls from businesses in Tignish and O’Leary about the cheques.
The matter is actively being investigated.
“In the meantime, business vendors are asked to be extra vigilant and to request two pieces of photo identification when cashing cheques,” said the RCMP in a press release issued Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.