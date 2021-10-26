RCMP are seeking the public's help in their investigation into a suspicious fire at a Knutsford business.
On Oct 21, around 10:40 pm, members of the West Prince RCMP and O’Leary Fire Department responded to a report of a pile of tires and equipment on fire outside a business on the O’Leary Road (Route 142).
Nobody was injured during the incident, said police in release issued on Tuesday.
Through their investigation, police, along with the Provincial Fire Marshals office, determined the fire to be suspicious in nature. The investigation into the cause of the fire continues.
Anyone with information about this fire or who may have witnessed suspicious activity in the area during the evening hours of Oct. 21 are asked to contact the West Prince RCMP. Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers.
