Prince District RCMP are seeking the public’s help in identifying individuals wanted for questioning in relation to a stolen gas pumping kit from South Shore Seafoods in Bloomfield during the early morning hours of Dec. 7.
The kit is comprised of a hose, a hose nozzle, a cap and a battery.
Police released details and images of persons of interest related to the theft in a press release issued on Dec. 10.
RCMP said two people visible on security camera footage from that morning, who were in the area of the time of theft, were either driving a 2000’s model dark coloured Chevrolet or a GMC pickup with the word ‘Boss’ on the front license plate cover.
“Police would like to speak with these people and are requesting assistance from the public in identifying both the people responsible for the theft and the owner of this vehicle for questioning,” stated the release.
If anyone has information concerning this investigation please contact West Prince RCMP at 902-853-9300 or anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
