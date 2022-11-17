RCMP investigating theft of truck from Elmsdale Melissa Heald Melissa Heald Editor Author email Nov 17, 2022 9 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The RCMP is asking for assistance from the public to locate a stolen vehicle.On Nov 16, the West Prince RCMP received a report that a black 2015 Toyota Tacoma, with the PEI license plate number 837VL, had been taken from a property on Route 2 in Elmsdale.The RCMP said the theft took place during the overnight hours between Nov. 15 and Nov. 16.The RCMP are asking members of the public to be on the lookout for this vehicle and to notify police if it’s located, but not to approach or pursue the truck if seen. The investigation into the theft is ongoing.Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the West Prince RCMP or PEI Crime Stoppers.The RCMP are reminding Islanders that thefts can be prevented by keeping vehicles locked and removing any valuables. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Rcmp Theft Police Transports Vehicle Investigation Truck Pei Crime Stoppers Islander Melissa Heald Editor Author email Follow Melissa Heald Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Today's e-Edition West Prince Graphic West Prince Graphic Nov 16, 2022 0 Signup for our Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Atlantic Post Calls e-edition Business Market Clients Eastern Graphic e-edition Welcome to the e-edition home of PEI’s award winning community newspaper. Island Deaths Receive Island death notifications daily by email. Island Farmer e-edition News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! West Prince Graphic e-edition You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Print Ads Gun Show Bulletin Latest News Sonny Leeco RCMP investigating theft of truck from Elmsdale John Clinton "Nick" Nicholson Donald (Donnie, aka Chuckles) Keir Smith George Matthew Steele Laura Bertha (Misener) MacGregor Patricia (Trish) Johnstone Ronald Austin MacIntyre Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesTignish woman reflects on having over 100 descendantsMessage in a bottle contains note from siblings' late brotherFirefighters deserve more respect from governmentGeorgetown Provincial Court - November 3, 2022Remembrance Day in Murray HarbourMissing Quebec teen has Island rootsPeter Anthony Campbell Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
