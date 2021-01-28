A 24-year-old Nail Pond man is facing several charges as a result of the armed standoff near Tignish on Jan. 24.
RCMP have charged the suspect with uttering threats to cause death/bodily harm, careless use/storage of a firearm, possession of a firearm knowing its possession was unauthorized and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
The standoff began shortly after midnight when Prince District RCMP received a complaint regarding a man uttering threats with a firearm at a residence in Nail Pond.
Police sectioned off Route 14, between Back Settlement Road and Route 182, for several hours, asking the public to avoid the area due to an 'active incident'.
After lengthy negotiations, the man peacefully surrendered to police. The RCMP then executed a search warrant on the residence and seized three firearms.
RCMP say the man has been released from police custody on strict conditions and will appear in provincial court in March.
