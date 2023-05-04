Several charges have been laid against a 37-year-old man after stolen property was recovered from his residence.
On May 2, Prince District JFO were in Tignish around 1 pm when officers spotted a vehicle that had been reported stolen on April 30 from Carlton, PEI.
Police said in a news release issued on May 4 that the driver was identified by the officers, but fled the scene only to be later arrested after Prince District RCMP executed a search warrant at the suspect’s residence.
At the home, police recovered the stolen car, a stolen registration sticker and items stolen from the Alberton Community Pantry.
In relation to this investigation, Justin Lloyd MacDonald is facing charges of resisting arrest, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 (the stolen car) and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 (the stolen registration sticker). Mr MacDonald is also facing charges on other investigations, including possession of property obtained by crime in relation to a different stolen vehicle taken from Badeque between April 18 to April 20 which was recovered in Alberton on May 3, break enter and theft in relation to the Alberton Community Pantry on April 30, public mischief (making a false report to police) and possession of a weapon (a bat) for a dangerous purpose in relation to events on Feb. 16, 2023.
Mr MacDonald was being held in custody and appeared in Summerside Provincial Court on May 4.
