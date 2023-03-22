Grandparent scams are on the rise throughout Canada, which is a type of fraud that specifically targets older adults.
And West Prince isn’t immune to this type of fraudulent activity.
“I know it’s been out in the media, but I’m kind of encouraging people if they can to talk to their loved ones because they are focusing on elderly people,” said Constable Jamie Patterson with the Prince District RCMP.
The constable brought up the issue after delivering the police report to Tignish council during their monthly meeting on March 13.
According to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre (CAFC), in 2022 more than $9.2 million was reported lost to emergency scams. These scams, including variations called ‘grandparent scams’, use urgency and the manipulation of emotions to extort money from victims.
Cst Patterson said typically what happens is scammers will call pretending to be a grandchild or a loved one saying they have been arrested.
“Then they are passing the phone off to someone who is claiming to be a police officer and telling them to send large amounts of money,” he said.
Cst Patterson said he’s personally worked on recent files where victims have been defrauded anywhere from $18,000 up to $60,000.
“What I’m trying to put out there, is talk to your loved ones,” he said. “When these people are claiming to be police, they are saying there’s a gag order in place and you are not to talk to anyone. So loved ones are afraid to speak to other family members.”
Some tips to avoid being scammed include never answering calls from numbers a person doesn’t recognize, never offer personal or banking information over the phone, ask for details, verify the caller, never wire money or send an e-transfer to someone under uncertain conditions, never pay with a gift card and don’t provide a credit card number over the phone or Internet.
Cst Patterson said the RCMP are working on these cases, hoping to make arrests and put a stop to this type of activity, but in the meantime police want family members to talk their loved ones about these type of scams.
“We are aware of these scams and we are trying to put the work into them where we can,” he said.
Victims of fraud should report it to the CAFC and should also file a police report.
“Please, if anything comes up, report it to us,” said Cst Patterson.
