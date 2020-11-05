Disappointment soon turned to elation when it was revealed to the students in the Resident Care Workers (RCW) program at Holland College’s West Prince campus that an unofficial graduation was planned for them after first learning there would be no ceremony at all.
The idea for the unofficial ceremony was thought up by Bev Callaghan, whose sister, Shelley McCormick, is one of the nine RCW graduates.
“To be able to celebrate under difficult circumstances with COVID is all the more reason to celebrate,” she said. “We wanted to think outside the box, and I think we created a really nice ceremony.”
Ms Callaghan said when word got out about what she was planning, a lot of people jumped on board to help out.
The ceremony took place on Oct. 28, and was held at the O’Leary Legion, as the building was big enough to maintain social distancing measures while still allowing family to watch.
Chairs were placed in groupings of four and set two meters apart. Against one wall, a small stage was set up, complete with balloons and a banner offering congratulations to the RCW Class of 2020. Dean Getson was the evening’s master of ceremonies, learning managers Leona Perry and Susan Dalton were the unofficial Holland College representatives, and Dr Herb Dickieson was guest speaker.
Speaking on behalf of the class, Shelley McCormick, Ms Callaghan’s sister, said the night marked the end of a very challenging and exciting journey.
Choking back tears partway through her speech, Ms McCormick thanked her sister and all those involved who helped to make this event happen.
“Thanks to the generosity of family and friends, mainly a very special sister, who worked hard to give us our night in the spotlight that she felt we deserved,” she said. “She was able to secure this facility and organize this event, making it a night I, for one, will never forget.”
Ms McCormick noted how the program, which only supposed to be a nine month course, wound up taking the students just over a year to complete.
The pandemic impacted not only the length of the program, it also impacted how the students learned. Along with learning from home, the amount of time spent on the clinical and practicum sections of the course had to be shortened as well.
Fellow graduate Carter Hill said the on the job learning was definitely different as a result.
“It was more self-directed,” he explained. “It was different than being online and not having the hands on skills in your lab and whatnot, but everybody worked as a team, and helped each other through it. The people that had more trouble with the computers, there was always someone there to help and be able to rely on. We all got through it just great.”
Mr Hill said being able to walk across the stage felt very rewarding, and he’s looking forward to helping people here in the province.
