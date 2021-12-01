As we embark on the 30th Purple Ribbon Campaign against violence against women and continue to adapt to the COVID-19 pandemic, I am reflecting on the Purple Ribbon Campaign theme for this year: “Reimagining Safety: self * relationships * world.” As Chairperson of the PEI Advisory Council on the Status of Women, on behalf of members and staff, I encourage everyone to imagine what true safety for all people, of all genders, can look like.
There are many ways women can experience violence – sexual, physical, emotional abuse, threatening behaviour, and coercive control, which is much harder to identify: things such as threats to take children away, financial control, gaslighting, and intimidation.
With the launch of this year’s Purple Ribbon Campaign, I have had opportunity to think about the influences that brought me to the Advisory Council on the Status of Women. What is my role? How can I make a difference? For those who know me, you know the majority of my career has been spent as a woman in business. My heart’s journey has been to mentor and help other women who want financial independence by starting or growing their own business. I found out only this year that it has a name – economic empowerment or economic justice.
Women’s empowerment can be defined to promoting women’s sense of self-worth, their ability to determine their own choices, and their right to influence social change for themselves and others. Economic justice and women’s empowerment are intertwined with social justice.
Now in saying that, after working for 10 years in the provision of supports and accommodations for people with disabilities, I understand that not everyone’s journey is about employment. Many cannot work for physical or mental health reasons. Many women are caregivers doing unpaid work, and many are underemployed or exist on minimum wage or other income support. Many seniors cannot live on their OAS/supplement.
One in six Islanders lives below the poverty line. Due to pandemic job losses and rising costs for basic needs, Food Banks Canada reports food banks are bracing for a “tidal wave” of new clients in the months ahead due to increased poverty and food insecurity. Statistics from December of last year show that 1 in 5 PEI children are living below the poverty line. This puts PEI’s child poverty rate above the national average by 1.2 percentage points.
This is alarming. There is a direct connection between women being economically vulnerable and violence against women, because women without economic means who are in violent relationships find themselves trapped, unable to support themselves if they leave.
The United Nations reports that 1 in 5 women have experienced physical or sexual violence in the last 12 months. Research put forward by the Canadian Femicide Observatory for Justice and Accountability shows that 64 per cent of women experience violence in their lifetime and highlights that homicide rates for Indigenous women and girls continue approximately six times higher than rates for non-Indigenous women and girls. Femicide – the killing of women and girls – is the most extreme form of violence on a continuum of gender-based violence and discrimination.
On Dec 6th, we remember the fourteen women who were murdered in the Montreal Massacre. They were young engineering students down in the prime of their life because of antifeminist stigma. The Montreal Massacre became a galvanizing event in which mourning turned into outrage about all violence against women.
Families and friends left behind by the murders of the 10 women killed in PEI since 1989 will light candles in their memory. I will light a candle today in universal memory of women who have died of violence.
We remember women who are no longer with us because of violence. We honour their lives, and we honour their legacy.
We encourage all Islanders to wear a purple ribbon symbol during the UN’s 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence (November 25 to December 10, 2021) and keep them for PEI’s Family Violence Prevention Week (May 9-15, 2022).
Cathy Rose of Fortune is the Chairperson of the PEI Advisory Council on the Status of Women
