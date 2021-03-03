John Lane, chair of the Cascumpec Bay Watershed Association (CBWA), is interested in how the provincial government and government agencies will set and enforce new regulations with the PEI Water Act, which comes into effect on June 16.
“Some organizations have built four or five wells, and they pump a tremendous amount of water into these holding ponds for irrigation later,” he said. “They didn’t break any laws, but they definitely broke the spirit of the law was meant to do, which was to limit the amount of pumping of water out of the soil.”
Mr Lane said the CBWA’s day to day operations likely won’t be affected by the act, as much of its work involves enhancing the habitat of fish and wildlife in the region. The CBWA also tries to protect the water supply, most of which is groundwater from streams and estuaries, to the best of their abilities.
“Where it would affect us is if they lifted the moratorium, and started using much more groundwater for irrigation,” he said. “What would probably happen is our streams would be much, much lower.”
The moratorium Mr Lane is referring to is the one on high capacity wells, which was initially implemented in 2002, and remains in effect. Under the new Water Act there would be one exception to the moratorium, a research project on high capacity wells on agricultural irrigation at the University of Prince Edward Island, a project the PEI Federation of Agriculture has been advocating for. Once concluded, the project would fall under Section 1, Interpretation and Application, of the Water Act, which states once research has ended, these wells would be subject to the moratorium, and can’t be used for agricultural irrigation.
“I think this is a good step,” said Ron Maynard, president of the PEI Federation of Agriculture. “We also have put a proposal to the government to sit down and develop a supplemental irrigation strategy, and that’s looking at all aspects of water and supplemental irrigation, includes surface draws from rivers and streams, and includes holding ponds and catchment ponds. That’s something we think we need. We live and farm on Prince Edward Island too, we’re very conscious of the need for water management.”
Mr Lane would like the provincial government to incorporate Etuaptmumk, a Mi’kmaw word meaning Two Eye Seeing, to the Water Act. The term refers to learning to see from one eye with the strengths of Indigenous knowledges and ways of knowing, and from the other eye with the strengths of Western knowledges and ways of knowing, learning to use both together, to benefit everyone.
Dawn McInnis, chair of the Tignish Watershed Association, is happy there will be research on the matter, and hopes everyone is held accountable for their actions.
“Our water is our most important resource here, as far as I’m concerned. I hope they’re true to their word and that’s going to be a priority,” she said. “It’s a pretty complex situation, there are so many different pieces involved. I can see all different sides, and if we can all work together, it would be wonderful.”
