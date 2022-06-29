A personal favourite event this reporter likes to cover is the graduation of the local high school.
It’s certainly a privilege to attend and given the opportunity to listen to the speeches that are full of advice, encouragement and congratulations as well as getting the chance to watch the graduates walk across the stage and receive their diplomas. The occasion is always uplifting, leaving a person with feelings of hopefulness and joy.
And the pride that just radiates in the room from loved ones that are there to support the graduates on their big day is just palpable. It’s also always nice to see the excitement on the faces of the graduates themselves as they get ready to start the next chapter of their lives.
For the past three years Island students have had to navigate getting an education during a global pandemic. That has meant months of online learning followed by months adjusting to things like mask wearing, social distancing and cohorts.
The classes of 2020 and 2021 saw their graduations modified and proms either postponed or cancelled. All the things that contribute to a normal high school experience were lost.
While those young people did their best to face this situation with perseverance and grace, it certainly wasn’t the same graduating experience that previous classes were able to enjoy.
Last week, Westisle was able to host their first ‘normal’ graduation since the start of the pandemic. It was a packed gym as everyone was excited to once again celebrate altogether the accomplishments of these young people.
And the graduating Class of 2022 should feel proud with all they’ve been able to accomplish, especially during these unprecedented times. They have overcome much in the last few years, not just dealing with a global pandemic, but awful tragedies that have impacted their young lives.
As they get ready to embark on their new journey, these young people are stepping out into a world full of continued uncertainty. But after the high school experience these graduates have had to deal with they are certainly ready to take on the world.
With that said, maybe the rest of us can work on doing our best to leave them a planet they will be happy to inherit.
Wishing all the graduates the best of luck with their future endeavours, to reaching their fullest potential and having the chance to achieve whatever goal they have set out for themselves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.