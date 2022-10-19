The mayor of Tignish heaped praise on those operating the reception centre for the town following the aftermath of Post Tropical Storm Fiona.
Councillor Judy Morrissey Richard is responsible for the town’s EMO. She and CAO Chancey Gaudette, along with other town staff, ran the reception centre at the Tignish Fire Department.
“We managed to get through the misery,” said Mayor Allan McInnis. “Thank you very much, Judy. Without you being on council, without you being involved in a lot of things, Tignish wouldn’t be as good as a place as it is. I know there was other people involved with it, but without your direction and expertise in some of these areas, it wouldn’t come off as well as it did.”
The centre opened briefly the day of Fiona once the storm had passed, but got into full swing the next day and remained open for nearly a week.
“Once Friday came, we seen that there wasn’t that many going, so we put a sign on the door saying if anybody had any issues to call myself or Chancey,” said Ms Morrissey Richard. “I want to thank everyone who helped out at the reception centre. It was well used.”
The rough estimate of how many meals were served during that time period is well over 600.
“I think as a community, we were will prepared for it,” said Ms Morrissey Richard, adding everyone helped in any way they could. “There was even a young girl in high school who came into the reception centre with two big bags of cookies for us and she said she just felt like she should do something, so everybody was great.”
Ms Morrissey Richard added members of the fire department would drop in to see if the reception centre needed anything.
“Everybody worked well together, it was great,” she said.
Councillor Angel Murphy also thanked Ms Morrissey Richard for the work done following Fiona.
“I’ve heard nothing but good things about what you’ve done over there,” she said.
In O’Leary, during their council’s monthly meeting, Councillor Judy MacIsaac said when their reception centre opened at the town complex it was initially for people to charge devices, get water or use the kitchen facilities.
“We had a lot of individuals drop in for a cup of tea or coffee as well,” said Ms MacIsaac, who is responsible for the town’s EMO. “This continued from Sept 24 to Sept 28. Around this time we had 66 individuals drop in.”
Then on Sept 28, the centre began offering food services.
“We offered take out or sitting meals to individuals or families in O’Leary and surrounding areas as well as a delivery service,” explained Ms MacIsaac. “We had food available to take home with them if needed. We serviced 268 individuals in the area from Sept 28 to Oct 3. As of Oct 3, most of the people we were serving had power back on so a decision was made to revert back to a reception area providing a warm space with kitchen facilities, water and place to charge devices.”
Ms MacIsaac said the centre remained open until Oct 5.
She thanked all the volunteers who help with operating the reception centre during that time.
“It was a learning experience for everyone involved,” she said.
