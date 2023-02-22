Canada Winter Games

West Prince athletes gathered together one last time before the Canada Games kicked off on Feb. 18. Along with family, volunteers, and coaches, the athletes were wish luck and success in the Games, with the hope that they enjoy every moment along the way, and make memories that will last a lifetime. In photo: Back row: L-R: Sami Sentner, Cyriah Richard, Erin Rennie, and Logan Gallant. Front row: L-R: Myah Shea, Brooklyn Hudson, and Brooke MacArthur. Jillian Trainor photo

Athletes, families, and supporters from West Prince had the chance to gather, hang out, and relax together one last time ahead of the kick off to the 2023 Canada Winter Games.

“I’ve been involved with several Canada Games over the years, and have seen the hard work that goes into earning the right to represent your province,” said Nancy MacMillan, president of the Western Region Sport and Recreation Council. “This is a special time because you’re in your home province, and that’s pretty darn unique when you can have all the family there.”

