West Prince athletes gathered together one last time before the Canada Games kicked off on Feb. 18. Along with family, volunteers, and coaches, the athletes were wish luck and success in the Games, with the hope that they enjoy every moment along the way, and make memories that will last a lifetime. In photo: Back row: L-R: Sami Sentner, Cyriah Richard, Erin Rennie, and Logan Gallant. Front row: L-R: Myah Shea, Brooklyn Hudson, and Brooke MacArthur. Jillian Trainor photo
Athletes, families, and supporters from West Prince had the chance to gather, hang out, and relax together one last time ahead of the kick off to the 2023 Canada Winter Games.
“I’ve been involved with several Canada Games over the years, and have seen the hard work that goes into earning the right to represent your province,” said Nancy MacMillan, president of the Western Region Sport and Recreation Council. “This is a special time because you’re in your home province, and that’s pretty darn unique when you can have all the family there.”
Taking place at the O’Leary Cavendish Farms Arena on Feb. 13, Sami Senter, assistant coach for the PEI Women’s Hockey team was among those in attendance. A former athlete in the Games, Ms Sentner said the Canada Games are an event like no other, and looking back on the games she attended, they are without a doubt the most memorable weeks of her life.
“The best athletes in all the country come here to put on quite a show for us, use this time to show the country what we’re capable of,” she said. “Being PEI, yes we’re small, but don’t let that stop you from what you’re capable of. You were selected to represent this wonderful province for a reason, because you are the best in your sport in this province. Show up to your competition, game, or match, and know that you are capable of winning.”
Not all athletes were able to make it to the reception. Jordan Shaw, a member of the Men’s Hockey team, was at a hockey camp in Charlottetown in preparation for the Games.
The 15-year-old O’Leary native has been playing hockey since the age of four. For him, one of the most exciting aspects of the Games is playing in one of the first games in West Prince against the team from the Northwest Territories.
For Mr Shaw, it’s exciting to play one of the first games, but it’s also special because it’s happening at the O’Leary Cavendish Farms Area, the same rink where he first started playing hockey.
“It’s a dream come true,” he said. “It’s a one in a million chance, so it’s pretty cool that I get to do it. I just want our team to excel and do as best as we can do. Hopefully come out of the round-robin 4-0, and move from there. But also, I’d just like to have lots of fun and really enjoy the experience.”
Joanne Wallace, Chef de Mission for PEI, hopes athletes from the PEI do their best during their sporting events, but take the time to enjoy the little things along the way, because this is a special event.
“The Canada Games really is about sparking greatness around this country, and there’s no other country in the world that does this for the next generation of athletes,” she said. “It’s pretty darn special that Canada gets to do this, so there’s a big effort that goes into it.”
Ms Wallace said for some of these athletes the Games are a stepping stone, one that could lead to a continued career in sports, one that could lead to university, or one that could lead to another exciting path in life.
This will be the final year Ms Wallace is involved with the Canada Games. One of the things she’s enjoyed most about being part of the Games has been getting to know the people she’s met along the way, and seeing the whole fabric of the country in a different way.
“Just to see how the athletes get into the whole game experience and see how much fun they’re having and how hard they’re competing, it will be exciting, and I’m looking forward to this journey with them,” she said. “What I hope they get out of it is they go and do their best, soak it all in, and enjoy every moment along the way, and it becomes something that memories are made of for a lifetime.”
