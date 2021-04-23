Tom Murphy was lost for words when he was given the Myles Getson Volunteer of the Year Award on March 12.
Presented at Alberton Town Office ahead of council’s monthly meeting, Mr Murphy wasn’t aware he would be receiving the award, the first person to do so since 2017.
“It’s a great honour for me, I’m pleased they brought the award back. Myles and I were great friends for years and years.”
During the presentation, Mr Murphy was recognized for all the work he does in the community, from helping out when there were issues with the town’s sidewalk snow clearing machine, to helping fix things at the Alberton Fire Hall, which he is also a member of, to a special project, the outdoor rink located just behind the fire hall.
“The outdoor rink was a hotspot for community members to meet this winter,” said Kenan Wilkie, Alberton’s recreation director. “Family, friends, and neighbours would meet here daily for skating, hockey, and socializing, and the rink was in use from afternoon, evening, and some late nights. With this much use comes a lot of work, from flooding the ice nearly every night, as sometimes it was past midnight people were skating there. Clearing the snow, and scraping the ice every morning, you had your work cut out for you.”
Mr Wilkie said there were not many people who would have been as consistent, and as meticulous as Mr Murphy was this winter, and the town could not have asked for someone who was more committed to this job. He said the community really appreciates everything Mr Murphy does, and is grateful to have someone as community oriented as he is.
“We thought it was a good idea for everything he does for the town,” said Mayor David Gordon. “The rink, that was his pride and joy. He’d be up there flooding it every night, and it was late some nights that he’d be there.”
The award was created in memory of Myles Getson, a former member of Alberton Town Council and volunteer firefighter, who was killed in a car accident at the O’Leary Corner several years ago. When it was suggested to council the award be brought back, the decision to bestow the award to Mr Murphy was a unanimous one.
Council said presenting the award will hopefully become an annual event.
“Myles was a really good friend of mine,” said Mr Murphy, tearing up. “It’s a great honour to receive the Myles Getson Award.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.