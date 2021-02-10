What started in the United States as Negro History Week has over the years become an international celebration of the accomplishments and perseverance of Black citizens around the world. With that, the works and accomplishments of Black Canadians need to be recognized as well, including:
Addie Aylestock, the first Black woman to be ordained in Canada. Aylestock helped organize congregations in several communities in Ontario, along with ones in Montréal, and in Africville and Halifax. Originally employed as a domestic worker, she felt a higher calling, attending the Medical Missionary College with the hope of working in Africa, but in order to qualify for this foreign service, she would need obtaining training in the United States. Choosing to stay in Toronto, she trained at Toronto Bible College while she attended the British Methodist Episcopal Church. By 1944, she was a deaconess with the church, a position which was a spiritual/community leadership role available to women because there were no higher spiritual positions at that time. She graduated from Toronto Bible College in 1945.
George Elliott Clarke, a Canadian poet and playwright and served as the Canadian Parliamentary Poet Laureate. Born in Windsor, NS, Clarke’s work includes 17 collections of poetry, four works of drama and opera, and two novels. He’s also known for promoting and collecting stories of African-Canadian poets and writers in studies and anthologies including Border Lines (1995), Eyeing the North Star (1997), Odysseys Home (2002), Fire on the Water (2002), Directions Home (2012) and Locating Home (2017). From 2012 to 2015 he served as the Poet Laureate of Toronto, and from 2016–2017 as the Canadian Parliamentary Poet Laureate.
Eugenia Duodu, a chemist and CEO of Visions of Science Network for Learning (VoSNL). While working on her PhD, she volunteered with VoSNL, which is a non-profit organization which providing science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) focused educational programs, through weekly local science clubs, for youth from low-income and marginalized communities, where she co-ordinated weekend science clubs for Grade 4-8 children living in Toronto Community Housing (THC) developments. She also co-founded the Creating Global Citizens project, working with TCH youth communities to furnish an Ghanaian library, as well as other initiatives in Uganda, Tanzania, Jamaica and Trinidad. In 2018, she spoke at a TEDxYouth event in Toronto, titled “The ‘Unlikely’ Scientist.
Françoise Abanda, a Canadian professional tennis player. At 24, she’s the youngest person on the list. In April 2012, she achieved a career high junior rank of No. 4, and has also placed five times in the International Tennis Federation Cicuit Finals Singles Division with three wins and two runner-ups, and three times in Doubles, with two wins and one runner-up.
There are far more notable Black Canadians to recognize, this is just the tip of the iceberg. Happy Black History Month.
