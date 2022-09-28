Orange regalia and clothing was worn by several attendees at the 22nd annual Mawi’omi at Lennox Island First Nation over the Aug. 27 weekend. The colour orange is to honour and uphold survivors of Canada’s Residential School System. On Sept. 30, Islanders are invited to wear the colour as part of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. This is the second year the day has will officially be observed as a statutory holiday, but was first established in 2013. Jillian Trainor photo
Wayne MacDonald thinks it’s great to finally have the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation recognized by the provincial and federal governments.
“But there is still work to be done and children to find. It’s the beginning stages of what we hope will be true reconciliation,” said the general marketing and events coordinator at the Native Council of PEI. “The main point we’re trying to make this year is that even though the story was big last year it shouldn’t be overshadowed this year. With news being the way it is, things seem to come and go quite quickly in the minds of the public. We hope to bring more attention to this issue every year and renew the publics interest in continuing the search.”
The day was first established and observed in 2013, and is also known as Orange Shirt Day, which was inspired by Phyllis Webstad, a Northern Secwépemc author from the Stswecem’c Xgat’tem First Nation in British Columbia and survivor of the Joseph Mission Residential School in Williams Lake, BC. During a commemoration project and reunion event that same year, she shared her story.
Ms Webstad was six years old when she began attending the school. On her first day, she was stripped of her clothes, including a new orange shirt her grandmother had bought her, which was never returned.
The orange shirt has now come to symbolize the culture, freedom, and self-esteem that was stripped away from Indigenous children through the generations as a direct result of the Residential School System.
“This has been an issue our community have been living with their entire lives, some individuals are directly affected by the Sixties Scoop and the side effects of the Residential Schools,” said Mr MacDonald.
The Native Council of PEI has plans for an event at its program office in Charlottetown on Sept. 28, including a small open house to talk about the Sixties Scoop and its effect on Indigenous communities. A small art project aimed at keeping these issues at the forefront of the minds of Islanders will also be unveiled.
Despite its name, the program began in the 1950s and ran until the 1980s. During this period, a series of policies were enacted in Canada that enabled child welfare authorities to take Indigenous children from their families and communities and placed in foster homes, where they would be adopted by white families. An estimated 20,000 Indigenous children were taking from their families during this time.
Mr MacDonald said reaction to events planned by in Charlottetown and in Indigenous communities throughout the province have been positive, but a little muddied.
“Some people see it as a day to celebrate Indigenous history and culture but we look at it as a day of solemn remembrance, a day to mourn and heal from the damages as a community, and we hope others will see it as such in time,” he said. “Observing this day is important to us because it shines a spotlight on the years of injustice, racism ,and colonialism pushed on the community. It’s an opportunity to share the true history of Canada without bias or politics.”
The hope is for the day to be one of camaraderie and understanding, and that allies of Indigenous people develop a real interest in learning the true history of Indigenous communities and share the burden of their past.
“This is a day to remind us that there is still a lot of work to do in searching for the missing children, righting the wrongs of the past and keeping the fight for truth and reconciliation alive year to year,” said Mr MacDonald. “For some this is a once a year holiday, but for our members and community it is a daily pain we will keep with us forever.”
