National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

Orange regalia and clothing was worn by several attendees at the 22nd annual Mawi’omi at Lennox Island First Nation over the Aug. 27 weekend. The colour orange is to honour and uphold survivors of Canada’s Residential School System. On Sept. 30, Islanders are invited to wear the colour as part of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. This is the second year the day has will officially be observed as a statutory holiday, but was first established in 2013. Jillian Trainor photo

Wayne MacDonald thinks it’s great to finally have the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation recognized by the provincial and federal governments.

“But there is still work to be done and children to find. It’s the beginning stages of what we hope will be true reconciliation,” said the general marketing and events coordinator at the Native Council of PEI. “The main point we’re trying to make this year is that even though the story was big last year it shouldn’t be overshadowed this year. With news being the way it is, things seem to come and go quite quickly in the minds of the public. We hope to bring more attention to this issue every year and renew the publics interest in continuing the search.”

