Healing path

Marlene Bernard (right) lifts her sacred bundle in prayer while Margaret Labobe (left) and Christine Bernard (centre) drop their bundles into the fire ahead of the opening of a community sweat lodge on Lennox Island First Nation. There have always been sweating ceremonies in the community, but they were run by individuals. This new sweat lodge will be more centrally located so more people will feel comfortable requesting a sweat so they can have that healing opportunity. Jillian Trainor photo

For Chief Darlene Bernard, seeing everyone wearing orange at John J. Sark Memorial School on Sept. 29 was nothing short of thrilling.

“This mawi’omi today is to remember our stories, our history, and our living proof that the rest of the world has only recently begun to understand,” said the leader of Lennox Island First Nation. “We come together to wear orange T-shirts and remember that every child matters. The heartbreaking discoveries at residential schools have been a wake up call to people across the country, and a call to action for truth and real, concrete change. I would like to recognize and thank Epekwitnewaq Mi’kmaq Senator Brian Francis, residential schools survivors, and all the people who worked hard to establish the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.”

Chief Bernard

Chief Darlene Bernard lights a candle for her grandfather, David Bernard, during the National Truth and Reconciliation Day events on Lennox Island First Nation. Mr Bernard attended the Shubenacadie Residential School in Nova Scotia. Chief Bernard said her grandfather didn’t talk a lot about his time there, but he exhibited the negative impacts the school had left on him. Jillian Trainor photo
Wall Art

Some of the artwork on the walls of the gymnasium of John J. Sark Memorial School during the National Truth and Reconciliation Day events on Lennox Island. The reasonings Some of the responses on the walls were more lighthearted, but others were more sobering, showcasing the importance of why Canadians need to learn about what happened to Indigenous people who were forced to attend residential schools. Jillian Trainor photo
Map

A map highlights the number of residential schools, showing at least one in almost every province. Though the map shows none in Newfoundland, five operated in the province. PEI had two residential day schools, the Lennox Island Day School and Rocky Point Day School. New Brunswick never had any established residential schools in the province, but it did have institutions with the same objective of assimilating Indigenous children into settler culture. Jillian Trainor photo

