Marlene Bernard (right) lifts her sacred bundle in prayer while Margaret Labobe (left) and Christine Bernard (centre) drop their bundles into the fire ahead of the opening of a community sweat lodge on Lennox Island First Nation. There have always been sweating ceremonies in the community, but they were run by individuals. This new sweat lodge will be more centrally located so more people will feel comfortable requesting a sweat so they can have that healing opportunity. Jillian Trainor photo
Chief Darlene Bernard lights a candle for her grandfather, David Bernard, during the National Truth and Reconciliation Day events on Lennox Island First Nation. Mr Bernard attended the Shubenacadie Residential School in Nova Scotia. Chief Bernard said her grandfather didn’t talk a lot about his time there, but he exhibited the negative impacts the school had left on him. Jillian Trainor photo
Some of the artwork on the walls of the gymnasium of John J. Sark Memorial School during the National Truth and Reconciliation Day events on Lennox Island. The reasonings Some of the responses on the walls were more lighthearted, but others were more sobering, showcasing the importance of why Canadians need to learn about what happened to Indigenous people who were forced to attend residential schools. Jillian Trainor photo
A map highlights the number of residential schools, showing at least one in almost every province. Though the map shows none in Newfoundland, five operated in the province. PEI had two residential day schools, the Lennox Island Day School and Rocky Point Day School. New Brunswick never had any established residential schools in the province, but it did have institutions with the same objective of assimilating Indigenous children into settler culture. Jillian Trainor photo
For Chief Darlene Bernard, seeing everyone wearing orange at John J. Sark Memorial School on Sept. 29 was nothing short of thrilling.
“This mawi’omi today is to remember our stories, our history, and our living proof that the rest of the world has only recently begun to understand,” said the leader of Lennox Island First Nation. “We come together to wear orange T-shirts and remember that every child matters. The heartbreaking discoveries at residential schools have been a wake up call to people across the country, and a call to action for truth and real, concrete change. I would like to recognize and thank Epekwitnewaq Mi’kmaq Senator Brian Francis, residential schools survivors, and all the people who worked hard to establish the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.”
Chief Bernard said the day is one of commemoration and reflection across the country, and is equally important for both Indigenous and non-Indigenous people. She encouraged people to take time to contemplate the legacy of residential schools for all Canadians, and the intergenerational impact for the Epekwitnewaq Mi’kmaq and all Indigenous people across the country.
She noted how Islanders came together in the wake of Post Tropical Storm Fiona and in other times of crisis, and hopes that much like people came together to help one another heal from the devastation of Fiona, they can come together in the same way to help the Indigenous community heal from the devastating impacts of residential schools.
The event began like any other at Lennox Island, with a feast taking place in the school’s gym. The walls of the gym were decorated with artwork created by the students, with orange handprints turned into flowers, and sets of orange handprints against a white backdrop, each bearing the phrase ‘I matter because....’ Students responded with answers like ‘I love my family’, ‘I’m good at math’, ‘I have a beautiful smile’, but there were also more sobering responses like ‘I can learn my culture’, ‘I can grow my hair’, ‘I can be with my family’, and ‘I can fancy shawl dance, and go to school, and feel safe’.
The National Truth and Reconciliation Day became a statutory holiday in Canada after the discovery of the remains of 215 children at the site of the former residential school in Kamloops, BC. As of May 2022, the Memorial Register, created by the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation, has 4,130 confirmed names of children who died while at Indian Residential Schools.
“We want to remember these children and give them all the honour of life that was taken away from them, not of their own choice,” said Chief Bernard. “I want their spirits to hear the drumming prayers and the ceremony for them. I want them to know that we have not forgotten. Every child matters. They are still with us today, in our heads and in our hearts, within our living memory. We need to recognize and return all the children who never came back from residential schools to their home communities.”
Along with remembering Indigenous children who died at the many residential schools across Canada, the day also recognized the survivors.
One survivor of the residential school in Shubenacadie, Nova Scotia, is Margaret Labobe. She believes marking the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation as a statutory holiday is a good thing.
“I believe it should really be all over the world, no matter where,” she said. “Everybody should know, that’s the most important part, and everybody should lift up their spirits and their guides, knowing what’s going on. I am a survivor there’s not too many of us. We want our children, our grandchildren, and our great-grandchildren understand what has happened in that past lifetime and to understand it more and to learn more and have more culture, like the sweats, that’s pretty good.”
The sweat she referred to is the opening of a community sweat lodge near the ball field. Chief Bernard said there have always been sweating ceremonies in the community, but they were run by individuals. This new sweat lodge will be more centrally located so more people will feel comfortable requesting a sweat so they can have that healing opportunity.
National Truth and Reconciliation Day is one day of the year. When asked what Canadians can do the rest of the year, Chief Bernard said be an ally to Indigenous people, speak up when they hears something good happening within First Nations communities, stand up if they see something that’s not right, and just keep learning.
“We ask that people continue to help us shine a bright light on the dark parts of our past that we have always known, and we have always lived,” she said. “We asked that they listen to Indigenous people with an open heart and an open mind. Believe us. Believe our stories. I hope others will commit to learning more about the history of Canadian residential schools, the impact of colonialism. By speaking our truth, sharing our stories and educating others, we can create a truthful history moving forward. A history that will remember the terrible parts of our past, but also recognize that we have moved forward together in the spirit of reconciliation.”
