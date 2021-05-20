A week after the start of the 2021 spring lobster season, prices have dropped from $8.50 and $9 to $6.50 and $7.50 for most fishers.
“It’s still a good price, but we think the market allows for it to be where it was last week, and we’re left questioning why they did that,” said Charlie McGeoghegan, board chair of the PEI Lobster Marketing Board. “In 2006, we got $6.50 and $7.50, expenses have gone up in the fishery since then.”
Prior to this, the highest price lobster fishers have received in recent years was in 2016. That year, fishers received $7 for canners, and $8 for markets.
While the price decrease is disappointing following the Mother’s Day weekend, fishers are looking on the bright side of things.
“$6.50 and $7.50 are still good, just last week we got a special price, I guess,” said Allan Adams, captain of the lobster fishing vessel Still Poundin’. “We hope they stay up at $6.50 and $7.50, and the catches stay for a while.”
Because the COVID-19 pandemic caused a decrease in demand in 2020, fishers in Lobster Fishing Area (LFA) 24 only received $3.75 for canners and $4.25 for markets at the start of the season, which then decreased to $3.50 and $4 after the first week. That first week of the season was also delayed by two weeks, beginning on May 15 as opposed to May 1, and fishers last year also had to deal with catch quotas for part of their season.
While the price isn’t bad, fishers are still questioning why it dropped, and why prices they receive are always lower than their New Brunswick and Nova Scotia counterparts.
“We always get the lower price here on the Island than Nova Scotia. Nova Scotia is three dollars higher right now, actually,” said Mitchell Gavin, captain of the boat Let ‘Er Pound, based out of Seacow Pond. “Hopefully it won’t go lower.”
Mr McGeoghegan feels the lower prices hurt younger fishers who want to be part of the lobster fishery, but aren’t able to because of the ever increasing cost. A license alone can cost anywhere between $1 million and $1.4 million, and then there’s matter of fuel, bait, maintenance to their boat, the list goes on. This means it’s a big expense to get started, which in turn becomes a big gamble in trying to succeed in the industry.
Island fishers feel if their New Brunswick and Nova Scotia are able to sustain a higher price during their season, they should be able to earn a similar price.
“There’s room in this industry for everybody to make a fair living,” said Mr McGeoghegan. “It’s time that they make it fair for the fishers that are actually bringing the product to shore, because without them, nobody’s going to have any product.”
