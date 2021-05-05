The Western Red Wings soared to victory on April 21, becoming the Island Junior Hockey League Champions, ending a roller coaster season on a high note.
“It was a real close game until coming on the end of the second period,” said Chandler Wood, captain of the Red Wings. “The gates opened, we scored on our opportunities, and made the most of it.”
The Red Wings faced off against the Sherwood Metros on April 21, defeating the eastern PEI team with a score of 6-1.
The victory was bittersweet, as one member of the team, Alex Hutchinson, died in a boating accident in September 2020. Mr Wood said to the Red Wings, Mr Hutchinson was a lot more than a teammate.
“We’re a tight knit group, and he was one of the brothers on the team,” he said of the West Prince teen. “We did everything in our power to get back at it and get back on the ice, and do it for Alex. That was our intention this whole season, and it gave us the motivation to win this for him and his family. It was really important that we went out on top, the way it should have been.”
The support of the Hutchinson family has meant a great deal to the team throughout this season. Red Wings head coach Nathan DesRoches said that support was a huge component to their success this year.
“We owe a lot of gratitude to the Hutchinson family for their support, and we were really happy we were able to win the Championship, something I know Alex wanted to do as part of our hockey team,” he said. “This was our fourth championship in a row. For myself, this was definitely a really sweet one, knowing we were able to win it for Alex and his family, and for ourselves. We went through a lot this year with stops and starts, and dealing with grief off this ice. It was definitely the sweetest championship that I’ve won as a head coach.”
Winning the championship was important not only in honour of Mr Hutchinson, but also for the five team members marking their final year with the Red Wings, Isaac Knox, Silas Handrahan, Alex Morrissey, Jack DesRoches and Connor Morrissey.
Connor Morrissey was also the first recipient of the Alex Hutchinson Memorial Award. Mr Wood said the award goes to a player who puts the team first, always ready to play, someone that puts the work in every day, a player who play with their heart on their sleeve, just like Mr Hutchinson.
“There really couldn’t be a better player for it,” he said. “Connor’s been here through the whole thing, and like the rest of us was really close with Alex, I don’t think it could have went to a better person.”
Mr Morrissey was honoured when he learned he would be receiving the award.
“It felt really good,” he said. “I’m really grateful to have teammates who think of me in that way. It’s hard to put into words just how much that award means to me.”
This win marks the fourth championship win in a row for the Red Wings. While it’s not the same without Mr Hutchinson, the win also marks healing for the team.
“There are some things sometimes that you don’t know if you’ll ever be the same again, but to win again, and get back on track, it means a lot to our team,” Mr Wood concluded. “It’s a big step in the right direction.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.