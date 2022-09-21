Jaclyn Gallant

Jaclyn Gallant began her role as support services coordinator for Prince County for the Alzheimer Society of PEI last fall when the organization decided to expand their services into rural PEI. She is helping to organize senior social activities to help promote brain health and prevent the risk of people developing dementia thanks to a new program being offered by the Alzheimer Society. Submitted photo

The Alzheimer Society of PEI wants to help seniors engage in meaningful social activity by organizing dementia friendly events.

“Being socially engaged is one of the strategies in promoting brain health and reducing the risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease and other dementia,” said Jaclyn Gallant, the support services coordinator for Prince County.

Tea Social

The comedy duo Sarah & Annie, aka Ruthie Smallman and Wanda Dunbar, had the crowd in stitches as the entertainment for a tea social at the O’Leary Town Complex back in September. The event was the second social activity for seniors organized by the Alzheimer Society of PEI through their new program Wellness, Connect and Care PEI this looking to help seniors engage in meaningful social activity by organizing dementia friendly events. Submitted photo

