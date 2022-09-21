The Alzheimer Society of PEI wants to help seniors engage in meaningful social activity by organizing dementia friendly events.
“Being socially engaged is one of the strategies in promoting brain health and reducing the risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease and other dementia,” said Jaclyn Gallant, the support services coordinator for Prince County.
Dementia is an umbrella term for a variety of brain disorders, with Alzheimer’s disease the most common form. The Alzheimer Society of PEI offers support to people living with dementia and their caregivers. Ms Gallant began her role as support services coordinator last fall when the Alzheimer Society decided to expand their services into rural PEI.
“It’s really great for our clients to know there’s somebody close by rurally who understands what they are going through and connect them with supports that they need,” she said.
Thanks to funding from New Horizons for Seniors Program, the Alzheimer Society is offering a new program called Wellness, Connect and Care PEI. This program, open to all seniors, provides experiences of healthy active living, social connection, engaging activities, and health and wellness education.
“It’s not just for seniors with dementia or caregivers of people with dementia, but it’s for all seniors,” said Ms Gallant.
It’s also an opportunity for caregivers to network with each other and for those living with dementia to possibly slow the progression of the disease.
The society is doing this in two ways, first by organizing walking groups Island wide.
The West Prince walking group starts on Sept 22 at the Mill River Resort Trail and will be running for six weeks. Participants will meet every Thursday from 10 am to 12 pm starting at the Aquaplex parking lot.
On top of the walking group, Ms Gallant is helping to organize social activities for seniors in the West Prince area.
There’s already been two of these events, a music night in August and a tea social in September. The aim is to have these social activities once a month.
Ms Gallant said the goal for this program is not only getting seniors engaged in attending these activities, but also giving them opportunities to volunteer.
“The objective is to have them volunteer run,” she said. “We help to get these things off the ground, but the idea is to work along side the volunteers who are willing to give their time as a walking group leader or if they have a special skill or hobby or something of interest to them they want to share and use as a social activity, that’s awesome.”
The next social activity, taking place on Oct. 24 from 2 - 4 pm at the O’Leary Town Complex, will see Carol Livingstone giving a talk on lighthouses and telling ghost stories.
“She has such a passion for that and so talented and she was willing to share that and that’s what we are looking for with volunteers,” said Ms Gallant. “To have something they are passionate about and gifted at and if they want to share that with anybody else, we can make that happen and help to organize.”
All of the activities are dementia friendly and free of charge.
“Anybody facilitating these events has training and education to what dementia is, how to engage and adjust things so it’s more friendly and understandable for people with dementia,” explained Ms Gallant.
It’s predicted by 2031, nearly a million Canadians will have dementia. PEI statistics show each year the number of Islanders living with dementia has increased and as of 2019, over 2,500 Islanders are living with some form of dementia.
Ms Gallant said there’s a list of risk factors that could result in a person developing dementia.
“Modifiable risk factors are factors we have control over,” she said. “Certain modifiable risk factors could be high blood pressure, smoking, diabetes, obesity, lack of physical activity, poor diet, alcohol consumption, low levels of cognitive engagement, those types of things.”
By the Alzheimer Society of PEI helping to organize walking groups and social activities, its hoping to engage seniors in physical activity, social interactions while promoting brain health and reducing the risk of someone developing dementia.
“It’s just an opportunity to get together,” said Ms Gallant.
