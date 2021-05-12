Spring is a busy time of year for two West Prince garages.
“Busy with the tires and oil changes with people getting ready for the summer,” said Brian Gavin, the owner of Gavin’s Auto Service in Tignish.
For Lloyd Richard, owner of Richard’s Quality Auto Repair on Christopher Road, he began getting calls early this year thanks to a relatively mild winter.
“The weather changed and we’ve been going since the middle of March,” he said. “There’s tire changes and stuff in April, the farmers are trying to get on the land, the fish plants are trying to get their trucks going, everything comes at the same time in the spring.”
To properly take care of vehicles, Mr Richard stresses regular oil changes are very important.
“In the newer vehicles everything relies on the oil change,” he said. “At one time, if you were over one or two oil changes, it didn’t matter, you just change the oil and you kept going, but now if you’re over three or four thousand kilometres every time you change the oil that motor isn’t going to last very long. The motor will last, but the other parts inside that runs the motor will give up.”
Something like that could lead to the motor needing to be replaced, said Mr Richard.
“Oil changes should be done between six thousand or 10 thousand kilometres, depending on the type of oil that you use,” he said. “If you are just using regular oil it’s six thousand and if you are using a synthetic it’s usually around 10 thousand.”
Mr Gavin said regular vehicle maintenance is a good way for people to protect their investment.
“To make sure that vehicle can last as long as it possibly can,” he said. “Sometimes when you let things go it ends up costing you a lot more than it initially would have if you have taken care of it when maybe you should have taken care of it.”
Mr Gavin said that is one thing he sees all the time.
“You will get people who will let one thing go and then all of sudden they have two or three things wrong and turns into a bigger deal,” he said. “If you stay on top of your vehicle and you’re try to take care of it the best you can it pays off in the long run.”
Mr Gavin said any funny noises, vibrations or anything that appears out of the ordinary should be investigated by a mechanic.
“Just to make sure that you are safe,” he said.
Mr Richard recommends people should have both winter and spring tires, adding the majority of Islanders do as they see the safety benefits to having both sets.
“Ten years ago there was only a small percentage that would change over now it’s closer 80 or 90 per cent,” he said. “It’s usually why we’re busy this time of year and why we’re busy usually in November and December.”
Mr Gavin said once the weather begins to improve drivers should swap tires as soon as possible as leaving the winter tires on for too long can affect their lifespan.
“Winter tires don’t last in the heat at all,” he said. “They wear really fast because the rubber is very soft.”
A person should also make sure their spring tires are in good condition as to avoid dangers like hydroplaning, said Mr Gavin.
“It’s good to make sure you have a good grip on the road.”
He recommended when people have their tires changed to check to make sure they are still in good condition as to avoid any unexpected financial expenses in the spring or winter.
“You don’t want to have that surprise,” he said.
In the winter and spring, a lot of people wait until the last second to book appointments when it comes to tire or oil changes. Mr Gavin suggested people should at least call two weeks in advance when wanting to book an appointment this time of the year.
“So you can get what you need done when you want it done,” he said.
