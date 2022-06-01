While there’s still some finishing touches being done, the newly renovated Kildare Lodge is ready and open for business.
And it looks like it’s going to be a busy summer for General Manager Kim DesRoches.
“There’s a lot of bookings, a lot of weekends and a few that have extended a little bit longer than the weekend,” said Ms DesRoches, who was hired in April.
Formerly known as Camp Kildare, the lodge is located on five acres of wooded river front property on the banks of the Kildare River just outside Alberton on Leavitt’s Lane on Route 12.
“You don’t get this view at some places,” said Ms DesRoches, looking out the windows of the new common room at the river. “Some people really like this — peaceful, the birds flying, the water — nature lovers would love it in here, for sure.”
Not only is the facility getting a re-brand, but the organization who operates the lodge has a new name as well. Once operated by Scouts Canada, the Alberton Community Development Corporation (ACDC) acquired the property from the provincial government in 2009 with a goal to renew Camp Kildare. Recently, Camp Kildare became Kildare Lodge and the ACDC became Develop West Prince.
Traditionally only operating during the summer months, the goal now is to turn the rejuvenated and re-branded lodge into a four season destination, especially since a full-time staff person has been hired who can be dedicated to building the business.
“This is an opportunity here to attract people to the region, explore the region and being an anchor for people who are interested in that outdoor, adventure kind of tourism,” explained Jordan MacDonald, executive director for Develop West Prince.
In 2013, ACDC received federal and provincial funding for upgrades at the camp and renovations were completed in 2014. Now, the lodge has been updated again, with recent renovations that began last fall expanding the existing building to include a new common area, an expanded dining room space, adding extra washrooms, creating a new laundry room and building an outdoor patio. There’s a new entryway into the lodge, with a new front desk area for check-ins, and the exterior has a new modern look too. Remaining are the lodge’s kitchen space and its two bunkroom areas, which has four sets of bunk beds in each. With its new dock area, the lodge will be providing rentals for kayaks, as well as stand-up paddle boards and bikes.
The project to upgrade the lodge received funding support from the federal and provincial governments, with Develop West Prince contributing $50,000 with a loan from CDBC. The total cost of the renovations was $400,000.
On top of targeting things like eco-tourism, the lodge will still be available for group reservations.
“It is an ideal place for large groups,” said Ms DesRoches. “Families who are 15 or 20 in number, who want everybody to get together but don’t want to host that many people at their house.”
With the growing popularity of the Island Walk (a 700 kilometre walking trail that loops around PEI and includes Route 12 as part of it) initially the idea was to make the lodge into a hostel-style accommodation spot. To make it suitable for individual travellers, small groups and hosting large events. But with the Omicron wave of the COVID pandemic in the fall, a decision was made to keep it as a per room rental situation.
“We didn’t know in January what the summer was going to look like, so at the moment, we are a mix of those types of things and Kim is going to be looking to see what works best for the clientele and it could change,” said Mr MacDonald. “It’s a year of discovery — to see what works and fits everybody’s needs.”
Mr MacDonald wanted to acknowledge the past efforts of previous groups associated with the lodge.
“This has had different lives through different iterations and this is just a continued growth from that and continuing that success,” he said. “There was a lot of dedicated and passionate people who have put a lot of work into making something down here.”
Ms DesRoches said she is looking forward to showing off all that West Prince has to offer and attracting new tourist to the region.
“I hope people realize that up west is a great destination and there’s lots of things to do up here,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.