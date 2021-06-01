Following the discovery of 215 graves belonging to First Nations children at a former residential school in Kamloops, British Columbia, the Lennox Island Mi’kmaq Cultural Centre organized a Pipe Ceremony and Sacred Fire on May 31.
The ceremony, led by Elder Matilda Knockwood, was open to anyone who wanted to attend and students from John J Sark Memorial School were also invited to participate.
Everyone was encouraged to enter the sacred circle to toss an offering of tobacco into the fire and say a prayer to the children being remembered. Many did, including the students from the elementary school.
The Sacred Fire will burn for the next four days and nights, attended by Ms Knockwood’s son, Matthew Snache.
Marlene Thomas thanked all the children who attended the ceremony.
“I’m really happy just being here and seeing everybody,” she said. “It filled my heart up.”
Along with Margaret Lebobe and Charlotte Morris, Ms Thomas is a survivor of the residential school in Shubenacadie, Nova Scotia. The three women all spoke at the ceremony.
“When I first came here, I was having a tough time, but now I’m full of joy and I’m going try and keep that joy with me all the four days,” said Ms Thomas. “I’m going to be here day and night.”
Both Ms Lebobe and Ms Morris felt fortunate enough not to have suffered the same fate as the children discovered in British Columbia, but that doesn’t mean they didn’t experience mistreatment at the Shubenacadie school.
“We saw a lot and we heard a lot,” said Ms Morris, her sister and brother also residential school survivors. “It’s hard to believe these things happened, but they did happen. When you think of the three-year-olds and what they went through, but you know, we are here for them today and we’re probably be here for them forever.”
Since the discovery of the graves last week, flags have been flying half mast at provincial and federal buildings. On Monday, a vigil was organized at the John A Macdonald statue in Charlottetown, where 215 pairs of the children’s shoes were placed in front of the statue. Children’s shoes have also been placed around the sign at the front entrance of John J Sark Memorial.
Ms Thomas said the Kamloops discovery is only the beginning.
“We will be going through this again and again, I would imagine,” she said. “This is the biggest find so far.”
Ms Thomas said she recalls hearing on the news about another mass of graves, around 30, being located at a school prior to the discovery in Kamloops.
“They didn’t make a big issue about it, only when it was 215,” she said. “They can’t hide it no more because it’s 215 children.”
