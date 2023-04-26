The province of Prince Edward Island will join the rest of Canada on April 28, in observing a National Day of Mourning that commemorates workers who have been killed, injured or suffered illness due to workplace hazards and incidents. This day serves as a reminder of the importance of workplace safety.
“The Day of Mourning also provides a stark reminder for us all to renew our collective commitment to safety and preventing further workplace accidents from happening,” said Cheryl Paynter, CEO of the Workplace Compensation Board said in a press release on April 19. “There must always be time to do things safely.”
The Workers Compensation Board and the PEI Federation of Labour work closely together to organize the National Day of Mourning yearly service.
“The purpose is to keep attention on workplace safety and to honor those who have died because of it,” said Carl Pursey, the president PEI Federation of Labour.
In 2022, the Association of Work Compensation Boards of Canada or AWCBC released its 2021 statistics on workplace injuries and deaths. The AWCBC reported that there were 1,081 workplace deaths in Canada throughout 2021 - 1,009 were male workers, 72 were female workers and 18 of the 1,081 were aged 15-24. These workers leave behind their family and friends who will forever be affected by the loss of their loved ones.
Workers should remember their four fundamental health and safety rights while on any job site. Workers have the right to refuse work if they believe it is unsafe until an investigation can be carried out. They have the right to participate in deciding what is safe in the workplace and to report hazards. They have the right to information on any hazards in the workplace that may cause injuries and how to prevent that harm. Workers also have the right to be free from reprisal for carrying out any of the other rights or any other requirements of health and safety.
The National Day of Mourning service will take place at St. Paul’s Hall at 101 Price Street in Charlottetown starting at 7 pm. Following the service there will be a wreath-laying ceremony at the Day of Mourning monument then a reception back at St. Paul’s Hall.
“We have a small wreath laying ceremony where people have the chance to put roses and wreaths on the monument to commemorate those who have died,” said Mr Pursey.
