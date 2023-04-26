Day of Mourning

The National Day of Mourning Monument in Charlottetown, where people will gather to lay roses and wreaths to honour those who have been killed or injured in the workplace. Submitted photo

The province of Prince Edward Island will join the rest of Canada on April 28, in observing a National Day of Mourning that commemorates workers who have been killed, injured or suffered illness due to workplace hazards and incidents. This day serves as a reminder of the importance of workplace safety.

“The Day of Mourning also provides a stark reminder for us all to renew our collective commitment to safety and preventing further workplace accidents from happening,” said Cheryl Paynter, CEO of the Workplace Compensation Board said in a press release on April 19. “There must always be time to do things safely.”

