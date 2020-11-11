Wreath

Wreaths and crosses were pre-laid before the Remembrance Day service at O’Leary Legion. Melissa Heald photo

O'Leary Legion

Although Remembrance Day services looked a little different this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many legions in West Prince were able to plan some kind of ceremony on Nov. 11. O’Leary Legion held their usually indoor ceremony outside and pre-laid wreaths and crosses prior to the service beginning. The service still included singing of O’Canada, the Last Post followed by two minutes of silence, reading of names of local veterans and ended with God Save the Queen. Melissa Heald photo
President O'Leary Legion

President Grant Gay reads out the names of those who purchased wreaths and crosses in memory of loved ones, for those served or continue to serve, during the Remembrance Day ceremony outside O’Leary Legion on Nov. 11. This year 80 wreaths and six crosses were purchased. Melissa Heald photo
Crowd

Legions were encouraging people to not attend the ceremonies, but if they did, to respect social distancing and other public health measures. While the ceremony at O’Leary Legion usually draws hundreds, often leaving standing room only in the traditionally indoor ceremony, there was still a fair amount of people who attended this year’s service. The unusual warm weather might have played a role. Melissa Heald photo
Colour Guard

Members of St Anthony’s Legion colour parade march to their place beside the cenotaph at the beginning of the Remembrance Day ceremony in Bloomfield. This year’s ceremony was abbreviated because of social distancing measures, and the only wreaths laid during the ceremony were done by Legion members, and local representatives. Jillian Trainor photo
St Anthony's Legion President

Denis Gallant, branch president of St Anthony’s Legion in Bloomfield, was one of the few to lay a wreath during this year’s Remembrance Day ceremony. Following the laying of official wreaths, members of the public were allowed to place the wreaths and crosses they purchased on behalf of loved ones. Jillian Trainor photo
Laying wreaths

Muncie Gallant and Andy Jones lay wreaths at the cenotaph in Bloomfield following the conclusion of the Remembrance Day ceremony at the St Anthony’s Legion. The two were among the few to lay wreaths following an abbreviated ceremony. Jillian Trainor photo
Wreaths

Wreaths and crosses were laid at the cenotaph at St Anthony’s Legion in Bloomfield to honour soldiers from the area who didn’t make it home following the Remembrance Day ceremony. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing measures meant residents were discouraged from attending in person, though many Legions did livestream their ceremonies on social media. Jillian Trainor photo

