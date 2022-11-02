Remembrance in a modern setting
By the time this editorial is printed, the Royal Canadian Legion’s annual Poppy Campaign will have officially begun, and this year marks a change in how the wearing of one leading up to Remembrance Day is observed.
Along with scaling back the number of poppy box locations across the country, going from 34,000 last year to 27,000 this year, the type of materials that are used to make the poppies is changing too. For the first time, biodegradable poppies and wreaths are being made from natural materials like paper, bamboo, and moss.
Another new initiative is something called Poppy Stories. Using their smartphone, people can scan a lapel poppy and be presented with information about Canadian veterans who have served, featuring their roles within the military, where they served, anecdotes about their lives, and what their passions and interests were.
As far as this reporter is concerned, it’s a fantastic idea. We live in an ever increasingly digital age, and efforts like this will hopefully help Canadians be more aware of those who served, and the sacrifice that over 100,000 Canadians made during the various military conflicts of the last century.
Keeping Remembrance Day and the poppy symbol isn’t just about remembering soldiers from the First and Second World Wars, and the Korean War. Canada was also involved in the Persian-Gulf War (1990-1991), the Somali Civil War (1992-1995), and the Bosnian War (1992-1995), the Kosovo War (1998-199). More recently Canadian soldiers also served the War in Afghanistan (2001-2014), and are still involved in the military intervention against the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (2014-present).
War is a contentious topic, and there will always be people who are for it, and those who are against it. But the poppy isn’t about glorifying war, or mocking those who died. It’s about honouring those who served and those who continue to serve, and at the end of the day, that’s what is most important.
