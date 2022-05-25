The Western Hospital Foundation has a history of bringing together community resources to fund essential equipment that supports local patient care. With new directors and a new executive, the foundation is focused on fundraising to meet those equipment needs of the Alberton hospital.
The current board of directors represent various communities within the Western Hospital catchment, including Montrose, Central Kildare, Elmsdale, Alberton, Cascumpec, Brooklyn, Woodvale, Mill River East, and Tignish. The 2022 foundation executives are Julianne Jollymore, Chair, Krystyna Pottier, Vice-chair, Dave Pizio, Secretary and John Handrahan, Treasurer.
“The hospital funding formula is that the government funds the hospital to operate, it does not fund the hospital to buy equipment,” explained Ms Jollymore. “The role of the foundation is help support the hospital with the ongoing needs for equipment upgrades and replacements.”
The total cost of equipment required this year is approximately $450,000, and as in the past, the community of West Prince has always responded generously in supporting the equipment needs of Western Hospital.
Some essential equipment includes two motorized stretchers, a portable heart monitor, a vital signs machine and replacement beds and mattresses.
The current top priority is to fundraise for the replacement and upgrade of the chemistry analyzer, which is the workhorse of the Western Hospital laboratory services.
With approximately 70 per cent of medical decisions dependent upon laboratory test results, the role of clinical laboratories is vital in today’s healthcare systems. The Western Hospital chemistry analyzer processed approximately 111,000 samples last year and the current unit has exceeded its operational timeline.
The impact, especially on the emergency department, would be critical if the current chemistry analyzer ceased to operate or was not replaced before breaking down. The replacement of the chemistry analyzer will cost approximately $340,000 and the replacement will provide an opportunity to upgrade the unit to offer more testing capacity.
“The Western Hospital Foundation has a long history of supporting the equipment needs of the hospital and that would not be possible without the dedication of community volunteers,” said Ms Jollymore. “On behalf of the Board of Directors, I want to thank the former Chair, Dave McKenna, who guided the board for a number of years, and past members of the board, who have completed their terms. Thank you to all of the board members, past and present, for your dedication to, and support of, the Western Hospital. I would also like to acknowledge the retirement of Jean Cahill, who dedicated many years supporting the foundation with extensive administrative support.”
