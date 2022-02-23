The casting of an Asian actress in the role of the Island’s most iconic red head is very welcomed news.
Last week it was announced that Calgary-born actress Kelsey Verzotfi will be stepping on the stage at the Confederation Centre as Anne Shirley when the long running Anne of Green Gables - The Musical returns to the Charlottetown Festival this summer.
She is the first person of colour to take on the role and hopefully with this precedent, she won’t be the last.
The story of PEI’s famous fictional orphan is universal, that’s why so many find Anne appealing. Many can identify with the struggle to find a place where they belong, to fit in. Verzotfi said so herself in an interview with CBC about her leading the role. Representation matters in all fields, including the arts. However, when the same types of stories are told time and time again, often with an European centric viewpoint, and until more creators of colour can tell their own stories, than creating opportunities for diversity and inclusion is crucial.
But anyone who has been watching the landscape of popular culture over the last few years knows these opportunities are greatly rewarded by audiences.
The superhero movie Black Panther was a huge hit with all audiences, boosted by being the first MCU film to feature a Black main character and largely Black cast. The rom-com Crazy Rich Asians was a sleeper hit when it arrived in theatres in August 2018. Jordan Peele’s horror film Get Out, shows like Atlanta and Euphoria, created by people of colour, proves that these types of opportunities are important and can produce entertainment that is popular and topical.
People like seeing themselves being represented, especially if that representation avoids common stereotypes.
From the CBC story on Verzotfi, she is excited to step into the role of Anne. Islanders should be excited, and supportive, to see she her in this role.
Hopefully, as COVID-19 restrictions begin to lift, PEI will have a more ‘normal’ summer. And it’s been a while since this reporter has seen the Anne of Green Gables musical. Maybe this summer I should try to catch a show.
