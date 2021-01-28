In the winter months, there doesn’t seem to be as much to offer in terms of activities, something Alberton’s recreation director hoped to change with the creation of an outdoor rink at the town’s fire hall.
“It was something I initially thought of, but we released the town surveys and we were asking what people wanted to see, the rink was one of the most top-voted things,” said Kenan Wilkie. “I thought it was a good idea, and I guess everyone in the community did as well, so we decided to get started on it as soon as we could.”
Work on the new rink began in December, though Mr Wilkie admits the project required more work than originally anticipated. Because the ground wasn’t completely level, additional boards had to be purchased in order to level the ground out. The plastic lining of the rink, used to prevent water from leaking out, ripped apart and had to be replaced with a new sheet as a result. Additionally, posts have been added to each corner of the rink, and lights have been strung across to allow skating once the sun goes down.
Members of the Alberton Volunteer Fire Department help maintain the rink, including Tom Murphy.
“It takes a few hours a day,” he said. “We usually go down there late at night. There’s lots of guys that help out at the fire hall. We scrape it off at night and then we flood it.”
Because of how mild the weather has been, the rink hasn’t seen much use, but that’s changing now that temperatures are getting colder. In fact, a smaller rink has been built alongside the original rink.
“I think a lot of the kids really enjoy it,” said Mr Murphy. We had one a few years ago, and we had to take it down, but it’s nice to see it going again. Hopefully we’ll get more people to use it, but with COVID going on, we don’t want too many people using it at the same time.”
Mr Wilkie hopes having the outdoor rink in Alberton will help residents get some fresh air in the winter.
“We just want people getting out of the house in winter when it’s cold and they’re stuck in their house,” he said. “We just want something to get them out, and socialize, and have a good time.”
Two such families enjoying the new rink are the Sisson family and Butler family.
“With COVID, it’s a nice way to get out and be active in the winter time,” said Stevie Sisson. “Everyone has been really safe and respectful, it’s just really nice to have this and get out. We are not the greatest at skating, so it’s nice to be able to have this fun activity where we can learn this and still be a part of the community.”
Ms Sission said she and her family just moved to Alberton over the summer from London, Ont. She loves how the community has come together for this.
Kelly Butler agrees.
“I think it’s a great size, and I think it’s really important that they did the smaller rink, especially for older kids who want to come out and then the little ones can go off to the side if they want to,” she said. “I think it’s good for the kids to get outside, and with COVID, you can’t necessarily be close to other kids who aren’t in your bubble. This gives them the opportunity to talk at a distance, or play at a distance, even just skating around is good for them.”
