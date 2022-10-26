A highway realignment in Cascumpec is set to be completed in November. Taking place at the intersection of Route 12 and Route 17, the hope is the intersection will be made safer by improving the sight lines at that intersection. Jillian Trainor photo
Al Bulger is skeptical about whether or not the highway realignment in Cascumpec will help improve safety.
“If it’s going to help fine, but I don’t think it’s going to help, I think it’s just money wasted,” he said.
The project begins approximately 120 metres east of the intersection of Route 12 and Route 172, proceeding north and west on Route 12 for approximately 370 metres. It also includes approximately 150 metres on Route 172 from the intersection with Route 12 and approximately 140 metres on Hudson-Lockerby Road from the intersection with Route 12.
A spokesperson with the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure said improving sight lines at the intersection will make that section of highway safer.
Mr Bulger and his wife, Jean, question what the decision process was, because as far as they’re aware, none of the residents in the area were consulted to get their input on the realignment.
“We had seen some of the workers out there doing something, but they never came and talked to us,” said Ms Bulger.
For the couple, it’s not the line of sight that’s causing safety issues, it’s speeding.
“For anybody around here, it’s always the speed,” said Mr Bulger. “Police drive through, and that’s it, they’re gone. But not here at 4:30 when people are getting off work, coming through here just flying to get home.”
The project is expected to be completed in November, costing approximately $1,140,000.
